BlackHawk Industrial Names Lake Michigan Region Sales Managers

BlackHawk Industrial on Tuesday announced the appointments of Jay Dykstra and Chad Patterson as sales managers for the company's Lake Michigan region.

The company's 2023 acquisition of Alro Industrial Supply bolstered BlackHawk's presence in the area, and officials said that Dykstra and Patterson would spearhead its efforts to generate organic growth, strengthen customer partnerships and optimize sales processes.

Dykstra, a former business owner, has more than 20 years of sales management experience and expertise from the manufacturing, construction, agriculture and heavy equipment industries, while Patterson spent 17 years at Alro prior to its acquisition by BlackHawk.

“These appointments are a major milestone for BlackHawk Industrial,” said Bill Isberg, general manager of the Lake Michigan region for BlackHawk. “Jay and Chad are transformative leaders who bring unparalleled expertise and passion for customer success. Their addition to our leadership team underscores our commitment to excellence and positions us to achieve an even greater impact in the industrial distribution sector."