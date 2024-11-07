Springfield Electric Names New Senior Vice President of Sales

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Springfield Electric, a Sonepar company, announced that Willie Collier has been appointed senior vice president of sales.

With 27 years of industry experience, Collier will lead the company’s sales strategy.

“Willie has been instrumental in cultivating strong relationships with our customers, vendors and our associates,” said Chris Scarbrough, president of Springfield Electric. “His leadership comes at an exciting time as we continue to expand our footprint across the Midwest.”

Previously, Collier served as vice president of commercial business development, where he played a key role in identifying market opportunities and driving sales initiatives to promote overall company growth.