Springfield Electric Names New Senior Vice President of Sales

Willie Collier will lead the Sonepar subsidiary's sales strategy.

Springfield Electric
Nov 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 56 42 Am
Springfield Electric Supply Co./YouTube

SPRINGFIELD, IL - Springfield Electric, a Sonepar company, announced that Willie Collier has been appointed senior vice president of sales.

With 27 years of industry experience, Collier will lead the company’s sales strategy.  

“Willie has been instrumental in cultivating strong relationships with our customers, vendors and our associates,” said Chris Scarbrough, president of Springfield Electric. “His leadership comes at an exciting time as we continue to expand our footprint across the Midwest.”

Previously, Collier served as vice president of commercial business development, where he played a key role in identifying market opportunities and driving sales initiatives to promote overall company growth. 

Latest in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
November 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 10 56 42 Am
Springfield Electric Names New Sales Exec
November 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 1 31 47 Pm
CSV Marketing Announces New Regional Managers
October 29, 2024
Mike Patterson
Emuge-Franken Announces National Sales Manager
October 28, 2024
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 07 At 11 13 57 Am
Staffing Changes
QXO Names Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 1 31 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
CSV Marketing Announces New Regional Managers
Mike Patterson
Staffing Changes
Emuge-Franken Announces National Sales Manager
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
November 5, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 29 At 1 31 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
CSV Marketing Announces New Regional Managers
The new additions will oversee parts of four states.
October 29, 2024
Mike Patterson
Staffing Changes
Emuge-Franken Announces National Sales Manager
Mike Patterson most recently served as Northeast general manager at BlackHawk Industrial.
October 28, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Announces New Executives
The company named new leaders in its East and West regions, as well as in supply chain management.
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
Staffing Changes
Fastenal Names New Strategy Exec
Donnalee Papenfuss was promoted after more than 10 years as Fastenal's VP of contract development and support.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 1 10 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Peer Chain Names Operations VP as its New President
The transition has been in the works for several years.
October 16, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 669145c058ac4
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Promotes Global Chief Supply Chain Officer
Eric Fouts will continue to lead the company's supply chain, manufacturing and operations functions.
October 16, 2024
Border States branch, Maple Grove, Minn.
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Director of Mergers and Acquisitions
Aaron Hughes formerly owned Advance Electrical Supply, which was acquired by Border States in 2022.
October 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Category Director, Packaging Leader
Both have played key roles in BlackHawk’s category management.
October 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 2 08 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Richmond District VP
Cole Doolittle will lead Graybar’s operations across parts of five states.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 52 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Arrow Fastener COO Promoted to Chief Executive
The New Jersey company makes staple guns, glue guns and rivet tools.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 1 52 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
BigCommerce Names New CEO
Company President Travis Hess will succeed Brent Bellm as chief executive.
October 4, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Staffing Changes
MSC Announces Promotion of COO
Martina McIsaac will assume responsibility for the company's day-to-day operations.
September 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 19 At 1 14 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Builders FirstSource Announces CEO Transition
The company promoted its CFO to replace the retiring Dave Rush.
September 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159
Staffing Changes
AFC Tooling Group Names Sales VP
Jim Henning brings decades of experience in the tooling and manufacturing industry.
September 18, 2024