CSV Marketing Announces Two New Regional Managers

VERMILION, Ohio – CSV Marketing Inc., a manufacturers’ representative agency offering a diverse array of high-quality, industrial and safety products, announced the addition of two new regional managers: Michael Davis and Stan Klatka.

Davis will be responsible for the Indiana, southern Illinois and far western Kentucky territories. With over 20 years of experience, Davis spent nearly eight years at Grainger, where he managed government and university accounts. His previous roles include sales management positions at Vallen Safety Supply, Klein Tools, Federal Signal, Diager and Airgas. Davis earned his bachelor’s degree from Bradley University and an MBA from Western Illinois University.

Klatka will oversee central and southwest Ohio and central Kentucky. He brings over 20 years of industry experience, previously serving as MRO manager at Jergens Industrial Supply, business development manager at Bostwick Braun, regional sales manager at ITW/LPS and general manager and sales manager at Tricor Industrial.

“Michael and Stan both offer significant industrial supply experience that will enhance our support for partners’ needs. With the additional coverage of these territories, we can foster deeper engagement with distributors,” said Bill Via, president of CSV Marketing. “Their industry knowledge and extensive backgrounds will help to strengthen our relationships with our clients and position us for future growth.”