Emuge-Franken Announces National Sales Manager

Mike Patterson most recently served as Northeast general manager at BlackHawk Industrial.

Emuge-Franken
Oct 28, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 28 At 3 34 32 Pm
Emuge-Franken USA

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. – Emuge-Franken USA, a leading manufacturer of high-performance taps, thread mills, drills, end mills, clamping devices and other rotary tools, on Friday announced the appointment of Mike Patterson as national sales manager for the U .S. and Canada.

Patterson brings extensive industry knowledge and management experience to Emuge. He is responsible for leading the Emuge-Franken sales organization in the U.S. and Canada to further strengthen support for customers and distributor partners, as well as to grow market share. 

“We are excited to welcome Mike as our national sales manager,” said Bob Hellinger, president of Emuge-Franken USA/ Canada, "With more than 30 years of combined experience in sales management and technical expertise in cutting tools and metalworking manufacturing, Mike is ideally suited for this role."

"I’m excited to join the Emuge team as national sales manager," said Patterson. “I look forward to applying my industry expertise and leadership to motivate field sales and distributors. Supporting the continued success of Emuge-Franken USA, and maintaining its reputation for outstanding innovation, quality and customer service in a broad range of cutting tools are key initiatives."

Patterson most recently served as the Northeast general manager at BlackHawk Industrial, a large distributor providing industrial products, equipment and manufacturing services. Prior to that, he spent over eight years at Kennametal, a manufacturer and supplier of tooling and industrial materials, where he held management and engineering roles, including as Northeast sales manager for four years and channel partner (distribution) manager for two years. Earlier in his career, he gained hands-on experience as a CNC machinist, manufacturing engineer and application engineer. Patterson holds a Journeyman Tool and Die Certification and a bachelor’s degree in engineering/industrial management from Manchester Community College. He also holds an associate’s degree of applied science manufacturing technology from Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Latest in Staffing Changes
Test Campaign
Sponsored
Test Campaign
October 28, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Graybar Announces New Executives
October 22, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
Fastenal Names New Strategy Exec
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 1 10 27 Pm
Peer Chain Names Operations VP as its New President
October 16, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 1396955856
Staffing Changes
Graybar Announces New Executives
I Stock 1311102192
Staffing Changes
Fastenal Names New Strategy Exec
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 1 10 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Peer Chain Names Operations VP as its New President
Test Campaign
Sponsor Content
Test Campaign
More in Staffing Changes
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsored
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Learn how to link all of your supply chain data for maximum efficiency. Download our free guide now!
October 8, 2024
I Stock 1311102192
Staffing Changes
Fastenal Names New Strategy Exec
Donnalee Papenfuss was promoted after more than 10 years as Fastenal's VP of contract development and support.
October 18, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 16 At 1 10 27 Pm
Staffing Changes
Peer Chain Names Operations VP as its New President
The transition has been in the works for several years.
October 16, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 669145c058ac4
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Promotes Global Chief Supply Chain Officer
Eric Fouts will continue to lead the company's supply chain, manufacturing and operations functions.
October 16, 2024
Border States branch, Maple Grove, Minn.
Staffing Changes
Border States Names Director of Mergers and Acquisitions
Aaron Hughes formerly owned Advance Electrical Supply, which was acquired by Border States in 2022.
October 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 12 06 At 12 26 45 Pm 638f897723f44 6622d53468669
Staffing Changes
BlackHawk Industrial Names New Category Director, Packaging Leader
Both have played key roles in BlackHawk’s category management.
October 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 08 At 2 08 00 Pm
Staffing Changes
Graybar Names Richmond District VP
Cole Doolittle will lead Graybar’s operations across parts of five states.
October 8, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 07 At 1 52 47 Pm
Staffing Changes
Arrow Fastener COO Promoted to Chief Executive
The New Jersey company makes staple guns, glue guns and rivet tools.
October 7, 2024
Screenshot 2024 10 04 At 1 52 22 Pm
Staffing Changes
BigCommerce Names New CEO
Company President Travis Hess will succeed Brent Bellm as chief executive.
October 4, 2024
MSC office, Houston, April 2021.
Staffing Changes
MSC Announces Promotion of COO
Martina McIsaac will assume responsibility for the company's day-to-day operations.
September 25, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 19 At 1 14 15 Pm
Staffing Changes
Builders FirstSource Announces CEO Transition
The company promoted its CFO to replace the retiring Dave Rush.
September 19, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 14 At 2 28 59 Pm 66bd0590e6159
Staffing Changes
AFC Tooling Group Names Sales VP
Jim Henning brings decades of experience in the tooling and manufacturing industry.
September 18, 2024
1601 Sonepar Us Da 4702 65c15c89eb3cb 65fb2ff16bace
Staffing Changes
Crawford Automation Services Exec to Retire
Dave Leonhard spent most of his career at Rockwell Automation before joining Crawford in 2022.
September 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 17 At 1 50 30 Pm
Supply Chain
Aramsco Names Grainger VP as Chief Commercial Officer
Kiki Katz formerly served as a regional vice president at Grainger.
September 17, 2024
Screenshot 2024 08 21 At 9 17 26 Am 66c5f69e087be
Staffing Changes
Graybar Adds Executive 'Customer Experience' Role
The company promoted a longtime Graybar veteran to the newly created position.
September 12, 2024