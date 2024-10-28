Emuge-Franken Announces National Sales Manager

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. – Emuge-Franken USA, a leading manufacturer of high-performance taps, thread mills, drills, end mills, clamping devices and other rotary tools, on Friday announced the appointment of Mike Patterson as national sales manager for the U .S. and Canada.

Patterson brings extensive industry knowledge and management experience to Emuge. He is responsible for leading the Emuge-Franken sales organization in the U.S. and Canada to further strengthen support for customers and distributor partners, as well as to grow market share.

“We are excited to welcome Mike as our national sales manager,” said Bob Hellinger, president of Emuge-Franken USA/ Canada, "With more than 30 years of combined experience in sales management and technical expertise in cutting tools and metalworking manufacturing, Mike is ideally suited for this role."

"I’m excited to join the Emuge team as national sales manager," said Patterson. “I look forward to applying my industry expertise and leadership to motivate field sales and distributors. Supporting the continued success of Emuge-Franken USA, and maintaining its reputation for outstanding innovation, quality and customer service in a broad range of cutting tools are key initiatives."

Patterson most recently served as the Northeast general manager at BlackHawk Industrial, a large distributor providing industrial products, equipment and manufacturing services. Prior to that, he spent over eight years at Kennametal, a manufacturer and supplier of tooling and industrial materials, where he held management and engineering roles, including as Northeast sales manager for four years and channel partner (distribution) manager for two years. Earlier in his career, he gained hands-on experience as a CNC machinist, manufacturing engineer and application engineer. Patterson holds a Journeyman Tool and Die Certification and a bachelor’s degree in engineering/industrial management from Manchester Community College. He also holds an associate’s degree of applied science manufacturing technology from Naugatuck Valley Community College.