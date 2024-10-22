Graybar Announces New Executives

ST. LOUIS – Graybar announced Monday that it has made a series of leadership changes that will take effect Jan. 1:

Dennis DeSousa has been elected chief of staff. He is currently senior vice president and general manager.

David Bender has been promoted to senior vice president - East region. He is currently regional vice president for the company’s western region.

Brian Delaney has been promoted to senior vice president - West region and subsidiaries. He is currently regional vice president - U.S. subsidiaries.

Danna Stone has been promoted to senior vice president - marketing. She is currently vice president - marketing.

Andy Ipson has been promoted to senior vice president - supply chain management. He is currently district vice president in St. Louis.

“As Graybar continues on its journey toward growth and transformation, strong leadership is vital to our long-term success," said Kathleen Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "These individuals have demonstrated exceptional leadership, and I am confident they will continue to make a positive difference for our company and those we serve. We congratulate them and wish them continued success.”