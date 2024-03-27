Border States CEO to Retire Next Week

FARGO, N.D. — Border States on Wednesday announced the retirement of David White, CEO, effective March 31.

White began his career in the electrical industry with a degree in engineering from Ohio University and roles with Cooper Industries — now Eaton — and Square D — Schneider Electric — before joining the team at Shealy Electrical.

During his years with Shealy, White worked alongside leaders, including Bill DeLoache and Brent Spear, as the family-owned company grew into 17 locations in North and South Carolina, conducting business both in the United States and abroad.

When Shealy began considering an Employee Stock Ownership Plan for its employees, conversations with Tammy Miller, former Border States CEO, eventually led to Shealy’s acquisition and White joining Border States.

During his time as CEO, White led Border States through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and numerous opportunities for continued growth. Border States also grew through acquisition during White’s leadership, with Advance Electrical Supply, Sequel Electrical Supply and Winston Engineering becoming part of the company, and the upcoming acquisition of Dominion Electric Supply Company Inc.

White’s leadership focused on people and technology, with emphasis on performance and positioning Border States as an industry leader. He made a lasting mark on employee-owners and the company, setting up Border States for continued success.

"Like most, I found the electrical distribution industry by accident, and I’m so glad I did,” White said. “Along the way, I’ve had the opportunity to learn from so many in the industry who were willing to share their knowledge and experience. I’ve had the privilege to work for great companies and develop lifelong relationships with teammates, customers, vendors and distributors. The future of the electrical distribution industry is bright, and I have confidence in Border States and Jason’s leadership.”

With David’s retirement, Jason Seger, president at Border States, will take on the role of CEO effective April 1.

"David is someone I have had the pleasure of knowing prior to him joining Border States,” said Seger. “He has been an amazing mentor and friend to me and to so many others and has made a tremendous impact on Border States and its future.”