Bull Moose Tube Names Interim Chief Executive

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Bull Moose Tube Company, a subsidiary of Caparo Bull Moose, has named BMT CFO John Krupinski as interim CEO and CFO.

Krupinski was named in the wake of the recent and unexpected passing of former President and CEO Tom Modrowski.

Prior to arriving at BMT in 2020, Krupinski, a CPA, was the CEO and CFO at Jame Roll Form Products. Prior to that, he held CFO positions at a variety of metals industry companies. His years in the metals industry were preceded by many years in public accounting.

Commenting on the appointment, CBM and BMT chairman, the Hon. Ambar Paul said,

"First and foremost, on behalf of Caparo and BMT, we offer our deepest condolences to the entire Modrowski family. Tom was a thoughtful, influential, and respected leader and will always be a part of the Caparo and Bull Moose Family.

"While none of us would have anticipated the need to make this appointment, John is an excellent candidate to step into the interim CEO position. He has deep experience in, and thorough knowledge of, the metals industry and has worked side-by-side with Tom Modrowski to create the high performing team we have at Bull Moose Tube today. We are confident that Bull Moose Tube will continue to flourish under John's leadership."

"I am honored to step into the interim CEO role, carry on what Tom Modrowski built, and lead one of the most capable teams in the industry," Krupinski said. "We will continue to create great value for our customers through innovation, operational excellence, and leveraging our skilled workforce. This is just another example of Bull Moose Tube's commitment to embrace change and capitalize on opportunities presented in an ever changing and dynamic marketplace."