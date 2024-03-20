Crawford Names Houston Branch Manager

HOUSTON — Crawford, a Sonepar company, announced that Trey East has joined the distributor’s team as the Houston branch manager.

With more than 23 years of electrical distribution experience, he is a trusted industry professional with a functionally diverse background.

“Trey not only knows the distributor side of the business from purchasing to sales and operations, but because he started as an electrician’s helper, he’s also very familiar with the customer side,” said Bart Perez, regional vice president. “I am looking forward to seeing how his vast expertise and genuine personal skills positively impact the Houston branch.”

As the branch manager, East will be leading and developing associates in the distributor’s largest market. Through strategic planning and initiatives, he will focus on identifying opportunities that drive revenue and increase market share in the area.

“The branch’s success, yes, depends on P&L management and operational excellence, but it also depends greatly on the relationships the local leader can cultivate. The relationship between leader and team, as well as branch and customer,” said Perez. “Trey is a great leader, and I have full faith that he will be an incredible addition to our Houston branch.”