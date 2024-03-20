Longtime Graybar Sales Exec Announces Retirement

ST. LOUIS – Graybar, a leading distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and related supply chain management and logistics services, announced the retirement of Senior Vice President-Sales David G. Maxwell, effective June 1, after nearly four decades of service with Graybar.

Maxwell joined Graybar in 1985 as a financial manager in San Francisco. After progressing through the financial management ranks, he was named branch manager in South San Francisco. He then served as general manager for the San Francisco International team and as director of international sales for the company. Maxwell became vice president of comm/data sales in 2001 and was promoted to California district vice president in 2003. In 2013, he was elected to Graybar’s board of directors and was promoted to regional vice president in 2015. He was named to his current position of senior vice president-sales in 2017.

Maxwell has worked tirelessly to advance the electrical distribution industry. He served on the board of the National Association of Electrical Distributors and as chair of its National Education and Research Foundation board. He also served as vice president of NAED’s Western Region Council. In 2020, he received the NAED Distinguished Distributor Award for his many contributions to the industry.

“Throughout his career, Dave has demonstrated strong leadership, a passion for growth, and a relentless focus on helping Graybar and our customers succeed,” said Graybar Chairman, President and CEO Kathleen M. Mazzarella. “We are grateful to Dave for everything he has done for Graybar and the industry. While we will miss him, we congratulate him on his upcoming retirement and wish him all the best as he begins this new chapter.”