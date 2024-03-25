Viega Adds BBB Industries Executive

Andreas Reger will succeed Markus Brettschneider, who was appointed as the group's CEO.

Viega LLC
Mar 25, 2024
Viega LLC training center, Nashua, N.H.
Viega LLC

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Viega LLC, an industry leader in press technology, recently announced the appointment of Andreas Reger as the new president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

Reger will replace Markus Brettschneider, who was recently appointed as the new global CEO for Viega Group, effective September 2024. This strategic move follows the decision of current global CEO Claus Holst-Gydesen to move to Viega’s supervisory board after 14 years of leadership — with the last 10 years as global CEO.

“Andreas is a growth-driven leader who joins Viega LLC at an important time on our growth journey as the company is in the midst of a capital investment plan which will see more than $300 million dollars of investment in both our Kansas production facility, and our new Ohio facility over the next five years," said Brettschneider. "Andreas has significant experience leading growing businesses and ensuring that growth benefits all stakeholders – customers, employees, communities and our industry."

Reger joins Viega LLC from BBB Industries, the global market leader in sustainable automotive remanufacturing, where he served as the president of the Undercar business unit.

Prior to BBB Industries, Reger held regional CEO roles for Pollmann North America, ALPLA North America, and DÜRR Ecoclean, Inc. He studied International Business Management at the Universidad de Zaragoza (Spain) and the FH Wiesbaden (Germany), obtained his Master of Business Administration degree from Colorado State University, and received his Doctorate in Business Administration from Lawrence Tech in Southfield, Michigan.

“I was attracted to Viega because of the company’s industry-leading products, commitment to quality, and the values-based culture,” Reger said. “I look forward to joining Viega LLC at such an exciting time of growth and expansion, and I'm excited about continuing this journey forward with the team.”

Brettschneider has been with Viega LLC since 2020. As an integral part of the company’s success, he significantly contributed to Viega LLC’s exponential growth and its recent cultural transformation.

“I know Viega LLC is in excellent and very capable hands,” said Brettschneider. “I am confident Andreas’ expertise and people-focused leadership will take Viega LLC to new heights, and I am committed to helping ensure a smooth transition over the coming months.”

