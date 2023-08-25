Henkel Announces North America President

STAMFORD, Conn. — Henkel announced that it has named Pernille Lind Olsen as president of its North America region.

Lind Olsen also serves as corporate senior vice president, Adhesive Technologies, Packaging and Consumer Goods, and regional head, Adhesive Technologies, North America. In her role as president, Henkel North America, Lind Olsen succeeds Steven Essick, who has retired after 27 years with the company.

Lind Olsen is based at Henkel’s North America Adhesive Technologies headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

“I am excited to take on this role and together with my fellow leadership team and our colleagues across the region continue building on our strong position in the North American region, by delivering innovative products and sustainable solutions that help our customers solve their most urgent challenges and improve the lives of our consumers,” said Lind Olsen.

Before joining Henkel in January 2022 as corporate vice president, Adhesive Technologies leading the global Metals business, Lind Olsen was with the global coating supplier Hempel A/S for eight years, where she held different roles as group product and portfolio director, as group vice president, South and East Asia, and most recently as group vice president, Europe and Africa. In both regional roles, she was a member of Hempel’s operational management board. Before that, she started her professional career at Novozymes and held different positions in local and global roles.

Lind Olsen is well-positioned to lead Henkel North America with an entrepreneurial and strategic mindset, shaped by her global market knowledge and business development experiences. Her background in leading diverse and high-performing teams will empower the Henkel North America teams to bring value to their customers and drive growth across industries and markets.

“I believe that we have an enormous potential to bring our company purpose – pioneers at heart for the good of generations – to life by playing together as team and by leveraging the market know-how and collaborative spirit of the Henkel team,” said Lind Olsen.

Lind Olsen holds a master’s in political science from the University of Copenhagen.