Starrett Names North America Industrial Strategic Accounts Manager

ATHOL, Mass. — The L.S. Starrett Company, a leading global manufacturer of precision measuring tools and gages, metrology systems, saw blades and power tool accessories, has appointed Seth Downing as its new strategic accounts manager North America industrial products.

The role was previously held by Michael Connor, who was recently promoted to sales and marketing director, North America, Starrett industrial products.

“We are very pleased to welcome Seth to Starrett,” said Connor. “He brings successful industry sales and marketing experience to his new role, along with proven results when managing and growing large industrial national accounts such as MSC, Grainger and Fastenal.”

Downing has over 10 years of experience in tool manufacturing focusing on the industrial, retail and automotive channels. His background spans roles such as industrial national account manager and channel marketing manager, and also includes experience in business development and sales management.

Downing holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He resides in Tennessee and will be based at the company’s headquarters in Athol.