Crescent Electric Supply Announces New CEO

EAST DUBUQUE, IL — Crescent Electric Supply Company announced Tuesday that Scott Teerlinck will be joining the organization as its new president and CEO. He takes over for Marty Burbridge, who is retiring after more than 41 years with the company.

“Scott is someone I value and respect as a leader in our industry,” Burbridge said. “He brings a proven track record of success which is evident by what he has accomplished thus far in his career, and we are excited to have him join the Crescent family.”

Before joining Crescent, Teerlick served as the president of Werner Electric Supply for more than seven years. Prior to that, he spent nearly 19 years at Rockwell Automation, where he held roles of increasing responsibility, including global accounts manager, sales manager, dDirector of marketing, and global P&L leadership for Rockwell’s Plant Services business.

“I am very excited and proud to join Crescent Electric Supply,” Teerlinck said. “To join a company with such a rich history and strong reputation across the industry is a tremendous honor. I am also grateful for the opportunity to continue the legacy of success that Marty and his predecessors have sustained over the 100-year history of the Crescent organization.”

Teerlick will be relocating to the Dubuque area, and he begins his tenure as president and CEO on Monday, May 4. Additionally, Burbridge will remain with the company through June 1 to assist with the transition process.

Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the largest electrical supply distributors in the US. The family-owned business has served contractors, institutional, and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, industrial and datacomm products from 140+ branch locations in 26 states for over a century. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric Supply in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and National Electric Supply in New Mexico.

Crescent was No. 42 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List, on account of its $190 million in 2018 sales of industrial products.