Michael Mantis Named CEO of Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply

Following the sudden passing of founder and principal owner Keith Mantis on April 19, Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply announced Tuesday that Keith's son, Mike Mantis, has been named president & CEO of the Las Vegas, NV-based company.

See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Keith Mantis' here.

Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply said the eventual succession plan for Mike Mantis' had been planned for many years under Keith's guidance. Mike — who also takes leadership of Internet retailer ToolUp.com and Professional Contractors Supply — has worked in all areas of the company, including roles as janitor, stocker/order puller, shipping and receiving, inside sales, purchasing, accounts receivable and accounts payable and general accounting.

Mike Mantis was named executive vice president in 2006 and promoted to president and COO in 2018, where he was responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the company, web development, financial planning, vendor relationships and marketing strategy. Mike’s recent promotion to president & CEO will add oversight of corporate vision, financial and sales strategy to his purview.

Mike earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Real Estate Finance from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He has also attended numerous continuing professional education programs at leading universities including Texas A&M University’s Read Center for Distribution Research and Education, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Mike served on the Board of Directors of The Evergreen Marketing Group from 2012 through 2015. He was Chairman of the Board 2014 through 2015.

Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply was established in 1987 in San Diego. It has other California locations in Hayward and San Francisco.

