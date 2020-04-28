Michael Mantis Named CEO of Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply

Following the sudden passing of founder & owner Keith Mantis, his son Keith takes over leadership of the Las Vegas-based company.

Apr 28th, 2020
Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply&apos;s Las Vegas, NV headquarters location.
Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply's Las Vegas, NV headquarters location.
Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply

Following the sudden passing of founder and principal owner Keith Mantis on April 19, Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply announced Tuesday that Keith's son, Mike Mantis, has been named president & CEO of the Las Vegas, NV-based company.

See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Keith Mantis' here.

Mike MantisMike MantisFasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply said the eventual succession plan for Mike Mantis' had been planned for many years under Keith's guidance. Mike — who also takes leadership of Internet retailer ToolUp.com and Professional Contractors Supply — has worked in all areas of the company, including roles as janitor, stocker/order puller, shipping and receiving, inside sales, purchasing, accounts receivable and accounts payable and general accounting.

Mike Mantis was named executive vice president in 2006 and promoted to president and COO in 2018, where he was responsible for overseeing day-to-day operations of the company, web development, financial planning, vendor relationships and marketing strategy.  Mike’s recent promotion to president & CEO will add oversight of corporate vision, financial and sales strategy to his purview.

Mike earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business with an emphasis in Real Estate Finance from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California. He has also attended numerous continuing professional education programs at leading universities including Texas A&M University’s Read Center for Distribution Research and Education, the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania and the Booth School of Business at the University of Chicago.

Mike served on the Board of Directors of The Evergreen Marketing Group from 2012 through 2015. He was Chairman of the Board 2014 through 2015.

Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply was established in 1987 in San Diego. It has other California locations in Hayward and San Francisco.

More in Staffing Changes
Eis
Electrical Distributor EIS Has New CEO
The former Genuine Parts Company and Motion Industries subsidiary is now under new leadership at the top level.
Apr 14th, 2020
Stanley Fastening
Stanley B&D Names New Industrial Head
The segment includes Stanley Engineered Fastening, Stanley Infrastructure and Stanley Oil & Gas.
Apr 7th, 2020
13667820 1078171412219890 3313302750262508992 O
Last Chance! Take ID's Survey of Operations and Enter Drawing
ID's 2020 Survey of Distributor Operations is open through EoB on 4/22. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of five $10 gift cards!
Mar 27th, 2020
Motion Industries&apos; corporate headquarters in Birmingham, AL.
Motion Industries’ Cook Promoted to EVP & CFO
Greg Cook will continue leading Motion's finances and corporate strategy, while also taking on information technologies functions.
Mar 13th, 2020
In this Dec. 19, 2018, file photo packages await delivery inside of a UPS truck in Baltimore. United Parcel Service Inc. reports financial results on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.
UPS Names New CEO
David Abney will retire after a 46-year career with the logistics company.
Mar 12th, 2020
Wildeck
Wildeck Promotes Lorenz to Company President
Dan Lorenz joined Wildeck in August 2018 as the vice president of operations.
Mar 11th, 2020
Border Statesa
Border States Names New President
Jason Seger, who joined BSE in 1999, will become president on April 1.
Mar 9th, 2020
Vallena
Sonepar's Vallen Appoints VP of Finance
Jim Brzezinski brings 30+ years of experience to the distributor of MRO, safety and electrical products.
Mar 5th, 2020
Sgasdva
Systemax Appoints New Marketing Leader
The parent company of Global Industrial (No. 20 on ID's Big 50 List), Systemax gains the former chief digital officer for HD Supply.
Mar 3rd, 2020
Cm20150311 58506 03190
Caterpillar Appoints New Strategic Procurement VP
CAT's procurement division, which manages the raw materials, software, tooling and office supplies the company uses, will soon have a new leader.
Feb 20th, 2020
Industrial Scientific Logoa
Industrial Scientific Names Global Sales Leader
Marc Osgoodby, most recently SVP of global sales at Sierra Wireless, will be responsible for leading IS's global go-to-market strategy.
Feb 20th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Promotes Utility Unit Executive
The president of Sonepar electrical distributor subsidiary Irby Utility will assume management for Sonepar USA's utility and broadband/telecom business.
Feb 19th, 2020