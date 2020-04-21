Dentec Safety Has New VP of US Sales

Industry veteran Michael Bolden takes over US sales leadership for the Newmarket, Ontario-based PPE supplier.

Apr 21st, 2020
Mike Hockett
Denteca

PPE supplier Dentec Safety — which announced last week that it has ramped up production of its half masks with N95 filters — has named a new vice president of sales for US operations.

BoldenBoldenNewmarket, Ontario-based PPE supplier Dentec Safety said that Michael Bolden now leads US sales operations, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the role. Bolden has served roles in product management, sales and marketing in the downstream petrochemical, automotive aftermarket and industrial safety industries. Those roles covered both manufacturing and distribution.

Bolden has a marketing degree and has been an active member of the ISEA Standards Committees for Z87.1 Eye and Face Standard, along with the Z358.1 Emergency Shower & Eyewash Standard.

Dentec said Bolden’s other areas of expertise include global product sourcing for automotive, safety and industrial supplies; mobile tool marketing and sales for Matco Tools and the Danaher Corporation; lean management principles that include Six Sigma and continuous improvement; editorialist/contributor for Safe-O-Pedia Online and other safety and automotive publications.

Bolden can b reached at mikeb@dentecsafety.com or 713-581-0780.

