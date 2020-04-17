PPE Supplier Dentec Boosts Production of its Half Masks With N95 Filters

LEXENA, KS — Claudio Dente, president of Dentec Safety Specialists, announced April 15 the latest developments in N95 supply solutions. Dente remarked, “We have ramped up our manufacture of masks in the US because our half mask with an N95 filter will last a lot longer, provide greater comfort and be ultimately less expensive than a typical disposable respirator."

This supply solution features

Longer lasting than disposables

Can be fit checked each time

More comfortable

Less expensive

All Dentec Safety respirator products are NIOSH-certified. They are manufactured and assembled in Kansas.

For more detail, go to www.dentecsafety.com



