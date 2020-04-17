PPE Supplier Dentec Boosts Production of its Half Masks With N95 Filters

The company says its half mask with an N95 filter will last much longer, provider greater comfort and cost less than a typical disposable respirator.

Apr 17th, 2020
Dentec Safety Specialists Inc.
Alternative N95 (1)a

LEXENA, KS — Claudio Dente, president of Dentec Safety Specialists, announced April 15 the latest developments in N95 supply solutions. Dente remarked, “We have Logo Dentec Safetyramped up our manufacture of masks in the US because our half mask with an N95 filter will last a lot longer, provide greater comfort and be ultimately less expensive than a typical disposable respirator."

This supply solution features

  • Longer lasting than disposables
  • Can be fit checked each time
  • More comfortable
  • Less expensive

All Dentec Safety respirator products are NIOSH-certified. They are manufactured and assembled in Kansas.

For more detail, go to www.dentecsafety.com

Alternative N95 (1)

More in Home
I Stock 1053768516
Sales: Same Game, New Rules
While sudden, massive disruption doesn't throw out all the rules of selling, it does remove or change at least a handful.
Apr 17th, 2020
I Stock 1133609552
Pre-Pandemic, Feb. US Cutting Tool Consumption Fell 8.5% YoY
Economists say cutting tool shipments are set to face a challenging 2020 after a year of consolidation in 2019.
Apr 16th, 2020
Thumb
CEO Gives Workers His Cell
He hopes to give employees more access to information about their health benefits.
Apr 16th, 2020
I Stock 1205778418
NSC Wants Virus Tests for All Businesses
NSC said while the priority be for healthcare workers, it implores the federal government to test all workplaces.
Apr 16th, 2020
President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden of the White House, on Tuesday, April 14.
Ind. Supply Execs on Economic Revival Groups
The groups include leaders of NAW, 3M, Home Depot, Cummins and Caterpillar, to name a handful.
Apr 16th, 2020
I Stock 535467002 5e1ce2ce7f77b
February Mfg. Technology Orders Sink
Orders are still expected to rebound in the second half of 2020, though recovery is now expected to take longer due to effects from the pandemic.
Apr 16th, 2020
I Stock 1179825208 (1)
Excess Inventory in a Time of Pandemic
Claudia Freed examines the issue of excess inventory amid the pandemic crisis, and what manufacturers' options are for handling it.
Apr 16th, 2020
Kuriyamaere
Kuriyama Announces New President
Eighteen-year company veteran Brian Dutton takes over leadership of the industrial hose products maker.
Apr 15th, 2020
Double Exposure Businessman Working In Modern Office With Modern Technology 635671226 2125x1416
7 Ways to Stay Relevant
Some key steps manufacturers can take to help support workers and customers while confronting daily challenges and disruptions.
Apr 15th, 2020
I Stock 1180627217
Fastenal Expects Headcount Attrition, But Not 2009-Like
The company detailed steps taken to reduce employee expenses, which doesn't include a formal headcount reduction.
Apr 15th, 2020
I Stock 1162046064
Construction Firms Report Layoffs, Cancellations
A survey of construction firms by the Associated General Contractors of America finds more than half of firms have had projects halted.
Apr 15th, 2020
In this April 13 photo, a worker wears a mask as he cleans up an area outside an entrance at Boeing Co.&apos;s airplane assembly facility in Everett, WA, north of Seattle. American industry collapsed in March as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on the U.S. economy. Manufacturing and overall industrial production posted the biggest drops since the United States demobilized after World War II.
Industrial Production Drops Dramatically
The declines were worse than what economists had expected.
Apr 15th, 2020