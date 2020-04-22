Fastener, Construction Supply Veteran Mantis Passes Unexpectedly

See Evergreen Marketing's obituary for Kevin Mantis, who founded Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply and helped lead Evergreen for decades.

Apr 22nd, 2020
Evergreen Marketing
Keith Mantis 2a

LAS VEGAS, NV — Longtime industry leader Keith E. Mantis passed away unexpectedly on April 19, 2020. Mantis was the founder and principal owner of Las Vegas-based Fasteners Inc./Southwestern Supply, internet retailer ToolUp.com and Professional Contractors Supply with California locations in San Diego, Hayward, and San Francisco.

Keith Mantis 2Courtesy of Evergreen MarketingA true entrepreneur with a tireless work ethic, Mantis started San Diego Fasteners Inc. in a storage unit in San Diego in 1987 and grew the company to one of the construction supply industry’s largest and most well-respected organizations.

At the core of Mantis’ personal and professional beliefs was a commitment to supporting and inspiring the success of others. His commitment was demonstrated in the innovative people-oriented practices he enacted in his organizations, significant charitable contributions to support disadvantaged children through his nonprofit foundation, and by giving back to his industry.

Mantis joined the Evergreen Marketing Group in 1994, served on the group’s Board of Directors from 1997 until 2000, and served as President of Evergreen from 1999 to 2000. Further signifying his commitment to inspiring the best in other people, Mantis was a strong believer in professional development. He served for more than 25 years on the Evergreen Training & Education Committee helping to guide the group to become the leading cooperative in the construction/industrial supplies industry. Mantis also served on the Board of Directors of the Specialty Tool and Fastener Distributor Association (STAFDA).

Keith graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1976, with a concentration in Human Resources, Administration and Economics. A firm believer in remaining on the leading edge of innovative business practices, Mantis engaged in continuing education throughout his life. He furthered his studies in marketing, management, finance, organizational development and leadership at the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania, Stanford, UCLA, Darden Graduate School at the University of Virginia, University of Michigan and Columbia University.

Mantis’ leadership was not only visible through his dedication within his organizations and our industry, but many will remember Keith by his presence when he entered a room. Dressed in black and deliberate in his actions, Mantis’ presence lit up the room and stirred the attention of all who surrounded him. Keith remained active in his firms until his passing, dedicated to supporting his son, Michael Mantis’ transition to leadership of the family operation over the past several years. He is survived by his son Michael Mantis, who serves as President and COO of the organizations, daughter-in-law Jennifer Mantis and grandson, Alexander. He was preceded in death by his son, Keith E. Mantis, Jr. He will further be survived by his tireless devotion to his organizations, impactful leadership presence, and heartfelt commitment to others.

More in Awards
I Stock 1096694964
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Watch List
Now in its ninth year, ID's 2020 Watch List recognizes a select group of distributors nominated for their recent growth, innovation, or just for being a well-run company.
Feb 11th, 2020
Fortune 2020 Most Admired Companies
Grainger, Fastenal on 'Most Admired' List
Three industrial distributors made the cut, while the parent company of another was included as well, along with numerous electrical distributors and industrial suppliers.
Jan 22nd, 2020
Mafda Logoa
Recap: MAFDA's 2019 Holiday Party & HoF Lunch
The Mid-Atlantic Fastener Distributors Association recaps their 2019 Christmas Gala that brought together 60+ industry members.
Jan 9th, 2020
Hisco We
Hisco Earns Insite E-Commerce Award
Hisco was presented with Insite's Outstanding Customer Results award for search engine excellence.
Dec 20th, 2019
Vesti Mfg
Vestil Mfg. Receives Fastenal Supplier Award
It's the sixth time in nine years that Vestil has earned the award.
Dec 20th, 2019
Kimball Midwest Logo
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training Programs
The MRO products distributor has been named to Training Magazine's list of 125 companies honored for employer-sponsored training and development.
Dec 18th, 2019
Rs Logo
RS Components Earns 2019 Elektra Award
The electrical distributor has been recognized for its support of programs like FIRST Lego League and the STEM teaching resources it provides for teachers.
Dec 18th, 2019
Weiler 75
Weiler Abrasives Raises $100K for United Way
Weiler's 75th anniversary celebration continues with its “75 Days of Giving”.
Nov 27th, 2019
Rosenberg2
City Electric Supply CEO Receives Ernst & Young 2019 Entrepreneur Of The Year Award
City Electric Supply president and CEO Thomas Heartland-Mackie earned the prestigious award in the Family Business Category.
Nov 25th, 2019
Iwdc Logoa jpg
IWDC Art Auction Raises $30,000 for Workshops for Warriors
The Independent Welding Distributors Cooperative recently celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a novel art auction event.
Nov 22nd, 2019
4
AD’s Fernandez accepts ISA's W.I.S.E. Impact Award
The award honors commitment to advancing the development and influence of women in the industrial channel.
Nov 21st, 2019
Graingera
Grainger Donates $100K to Folds of Honor, Doubling Commitment to Military Families
At twice the amount of Grainger's 2018, the donation will fund 20 STEM scholarships of $5,000 each to military families nationwide.
Nov 14th, 2019