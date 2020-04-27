Werner Electric Supply Names New President

Eight-year company veteran Craig Wiedemeier takes over leadership of the electrical distributor.

Apr 27th, 2020
Werner Electric Supply
Wernersfa

APPLETON, WI — Werner Electric Supply, a B2B distributor of electrical materials, services and solutions, announced April 22 that Craig Wiedemeier is its new president. Wiedemeier replaces Scott Teerlinck, who decided to pursue other professional opportunities. Most recently, Wiedemeier served as the company’s chief operating officer.

WiedemeierWiedemeierWiedemeier has been with Werner Electric for more than eight years. As the company’s COO, he led the customer experience team focused on maximizing value-added support to best manage every customer experience. In addition, Wiedemeier focused on the company’s increased investment in information technology to modernize infrastructure, provided updates to customer relationship management software and improved Werner Electric’s online ordering system. 

“Craig knows Werner Electric inside and out and has served a critical role in leading our growth initiatives always with a commitment to providing our customers an exceptional experience,” Terry MacDonald, on behalf of the MacDonald family and the Werner Electric Supply Board of Directors, said. “We look forward to what comes next for Werner Electric under his leadership as we grow our customer base, partnerships and internal team.” 

Werner AdPrior to his role as COO, Wiedemeier served as vice president of operations and led the company’s move to its new corporate headquarters and regional distribution center in 2016. He also implemented cutting-edge technology, created scalability for the organization’s operations and improved Werner Electric’s flexibility to meet customers’ ever-changing needs. Wiedemeier’s experience also includes previous global leadership positions at Plexus Corp. and General Electric. He has a Master of Business Administration from Marquette University and an industrial engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. 

