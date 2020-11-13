Crescent Electric Names Former Grainger Veteran as CFO

Kristi Dahlke was most recently CEO & CFO of medical device company GI Supply, and previously spent 19 years at Grainger.

Nov 13th, 2020
Crescent Electric Supply
EAST DUBUQUE, IL — Crescent Electric Supply Company announced Friday that Kristi Dahlke has joined the organization as Chief Financial Officer.

“Kristi brings to our company nearly three decades of experience across a wide range of high-profile organizations,” said Scott Teerlinck, President and CEO of Crescent Electric Supply Company. “Most importantly, she brings a proven track record of success that will be essential to the long-term strategic priorities for Crescent.”  

DahlkeDahlkeKristi’s prior experience includes leadership roles within companies such as W.W. Grainger, Option Care and Brunswick Corporation, as well as two years in public accounting with Price Waterhouse. Most recently, she served as CEO and CFO of GI Supply Inc., a family-owned medical device company.

While at Grainger, Kristi was a founding member of the Women’s Business Resource Group, and led the design and development of an internal mentoring program. She was also an active Junior Achievement instructor and a repeat guest lecturer at Indiana University’s Kelly School of Business.

“I am very excited to be joining the Crescent family,” said Kristi Dahlke. “Crescent has a legacy of success in our industry spanning more than a century, and I look forward to collaborating with Scott and the leadership team to find new and innovative ways to serve our customers and suppliers.”

Kristi holds an MBA from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management and a B.S. in Accountancy from the University of Illinois.

Crescent ElectricCrescent Electric Supply Company is one of the largest electrical supply distributors in the US. The family-owned business has served contractors, institutional, and industrial customers with a broad line of electrical, industrial, and datacomm products from 140+ branch locations in 26 states for over a century. In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, Stoneway Electric Supply in WashingtonOregon, and Idaho and National Electric Supply in New Mexico.

Crescent was No. 42 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $199 million in 2019 sales of industrial products.                        

