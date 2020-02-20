Caterpillar Appoints New Strategic Procurement VP

CAT's procurement division, which manages the raw materials, software, tooling and office supplies the company uses, will soon have a new leader.

Mike Hockett
Feb 20th, 2020
Cm20150311 58506 03190
Caterpillar

Deerfield, IL-based Caterpillar announced Tuesday its board of directors has appointed Pam Heminger as company vice president. Heminger will have responsibility for Caterpillar's Strategic Procurement Division.

CAT's strategic procurement division manages everything from the raw materials that go into the company's equipment, the software used to design it and the tooling used to build it, to the office supplies CAT uses to run the business.

HemingerHemingerHeminger has more than 30 years of strategic procurement experience in the automotive and manufacturing sectors, most recently as the vice president of North American Purchasing for Honda of America. She will begin her duties with Caterpillar on April 6.

"Pam's extensive procurement and supply chain management leadership and experience position her well to enhance Caterpillar's enterprise-wide procurement standards while advancing our procurement capabilities and technology," said Ramin Younessi, Caterpillar group president of Construction Industries. "She understands the complexities of leading a global procurement organization with a strong focus on driving efficiencies that will benefit Caterpillar, its customers and Caterpillar suppliers."      

Heminger joined Honda of America in 1996 and has held a series of roles with increasing responsibilities in procurement and business operations. Prior to joining Honda of America, she held various supply chain and materials management roles with Lennox International. Heminger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Procurement & Materials Management and Production & Operations Management from Bowling Green State University. She received her MBA from Capital University in 1994.

Caterpillar reported its 2019 fourth quarter financial results on Jan. 31, showing that profit rose 5 percent year-over-year despite an 8 percent decrease in revenue.

