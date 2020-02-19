Sonepar USA Makes Executive Promotion in Utility Unit

The president of Sonepar electrical distributor subsidiary Irby Utility will assume management for Sonepar USA's utility and broadband/telecom business.

Sonepar USA
Feb 19th, 2020
CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced Wednesday that Joe LeNoir, president of subsidiary Irby Utility, will assume management responsibility for Sonepar USA’s utility and broadband/telecom business (excluding California), all of which will go to market under the Irby brand.

LeNoirLeNoirSince joining Irby in 2010, LeNoir has been instrumental in the growth and success of the business. Irby’s utility business engages and supports utilities, utility contractors, EPC firms and renewable energy companies, as well as provides storm response capabilities.

Uniting the US utility businesses allows for increased alignment and ability to service new and existing customers. Combining Irby’s broadband capabilities with Codale’s utility and telecom business creates additional services and solutions for customers and stronger relationships with suppliers.

“Developing a more comprehensive sales and operational focus tied to customers and suppliers will streamline and create efficiencies in our utility business, allowing us to develop the solutions and capabilities necessary to always be a market leader,” LeNoir said. “Combining forces better positions us to have significant positive impacts for our customers, vendors, associates and shareholders.”

“We are excited for our utility segment to be part of the Irby team. Codale’s expertise will help expand Sonepar’s utility and telecom businesses in the US under Joe’s leadership,” said Todd Saunders, president of fellow Sonepar subsidiary Codale Electric.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 14 locally-managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.


