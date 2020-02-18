Barnes Group Announces Transition for General Counsel & Secretary

BRISTOL, CT — Barnes Group Inc., a global provider of highly engineered products, differentiated industrial technologies and innovative solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of James Pelletier to the position of senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, Barnes Group effective April 1. Pelletier will succeed Peter Gutermann, the company’s current senior vice president, general counsel and secretary, who will retire from Barnes Group at the end of March.

“After a successful 35-year career in the legal profession, Peter has indicated his desire to spend more time with his family. I’d like to thank Peter for his leadership and many contributions to the company and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavors,” said Patrick Dempsey, Barnes Group president and CEO.

Gutermann will continue to serve in his current capacity to support an orderly transition to Pelletier.

“I would like to congratulate Jim on his appointment and look forward to working with him in his new role to support the continued transformation of the company," Dempsey said. "As a key counselor and contributor to the company, Jim is well-positioned to assume the role of senior vice president, general counsel and secretary. I am confident that with Jim’s strong leadership skills, his broad legal expertise, business acumen, and the strategic counsel he has provided on a wide range of legal and business matters, he will continue to have a positive impact on the Company, and complement our senior leadership team."

In his new role, Pelletier will be the chief legal advisor and counsel to the senior leadership team, Chairman and Board of Directors. He will also be responsible for oversight and supervision of all legal matters impacting the company, including general corporate matters, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) compliance.

Pelletier joined Barnes Group in 2015, and most recently held the position of deputy general counsel, Barnes Group and segment general counsel for Barnes Aerospace. Prior to joining Barnes, Pelletier held a variety of positions with increasing responsibility with Pratt & Whitney, a United Technologies company, and GE Aviation. Prior to that, Pelletier worked in the Office of the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce as an attorney-advisor within the Bureau of Industry and Security. Pelletier began his career as an associate with the law firm Orrick, Herrington, & Sutcliffe, LLP.

Pelletier holds a Juris Doctor/LL.M degree from Duke University School of Law, and a Bachelor of Science degree in International Politics from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service.