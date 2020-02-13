Sonepar USA Appoints HR Leaders

Sonepar USA has announced new senior vice presidents for Vallen North America and Sonepar North America.

Sonepar USA
Feb 13th, 2020
Sonepar Usa Logo

McManusMcManusCHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar North America announced Thursday that Janine McManus, Sonepar USA SVP Human Resources, will be taking on the role of SVP Human Resources for Vallen North America, a member of the Sonepar Group.

Bernadette Palumbo has been named the new SVP Human Resources for Sonepar North America. Palumbo will have primary responsibility for the HR function in Sonepar USA and will help implement strategic initiatives across Canada and Mexico.

Palumbo Bernadette 2x3Bernadette“We thank Janine for her many contributions to the Sonepar USA organization and wish her all the best as she takes on her new role at Vallen,” said Rob Taylor, Sonepar North America President. “Bernadette brings a wealth of experience to the role and we are excited to welcome her to the team.”

Sonepar North America is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Sonepar North America has over 900 locations across the United States, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor.

Sonepar USA was No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List.

Vallen is an industrial distributor delivering flexible supply chain solutions and services along with a comprehensive range of MRO, production, safety and electrical products to customers in facilities across North America and around the world.

