President of Sonepar Subsidiary Irby to Retire in June

Continuing a run of leadership appointments announced over the past couple of months, Sonepar USA announced Thursday that the president of one of its electrical distributor subsidiaries will retire this summer.

Sonepar USA — No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's Big 50 List — said that Irby president Mike Leech will retire on June 26, ending a 38-year career at the Jackson, MI-based company.

Leech has held a wide range of positions at Irby, including warehouse, branch operations, vice president of sales and, for the past four years, president.

"Mike’s top priority has always been the well-being of the Irby associates. He has built countless friendships and professional relationships over his tenure at Irby and is well-respected by all that know him," Sonepar USA stated. "Mike’s commitment extends well beyond Irby. He is a committed husband, veteran and has many friendships that extend for many years."

Upon Leech's retirement, Joe LeNoir, president of Irby Utility; Tyler Mitchell, president of Irby C&I; and Brad Slocum, SVP of shared services, will continue to run the day-to-day Irby business and will report directly to Andy Waring, Sonepar USA central region president.

“Since joining Sonepar USA, I have had the good fortune to work closely with Mike,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “His dedication and leadership have set the stage for Irby’s continued long-term success and he will be greatly missed by all who had the opportunity to work with him.”



