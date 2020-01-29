Sonepar Announces Leadership Changes at Crawford Electric and Capital Electric

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar North America announced today that Tim Horny, president of Crawford Electric, will be transitioning to VP of sales for Crawford’s central and southern regions. Mike Dumas, president of Capital Electric, has been named as his successor.

Tim joined Crawford in 2005 and became president in 2015. Mike joined Capital in July 2018 as COO and became president in March 2019. Alan Rosenfeld, Sonepar USA East Region President, will serve as interim president at Capital until a replacement is named.

“Tim’s leadership and passion for the associates has been key to Crawford’s continued success,” said Andy Waring, Sonepar USA Central Region President “We thank Tim for his hard work and dedication, and I look forward to continue working and collaborating with him.”

“Mike has been a strong leader for Capital since coming on board and we appreciate all of his contributions to the business,” said Alan Rosenfeld, Sonepar USA East Region President. “Crawford is fortunate to have Mike’s vision and commitment leading them into the new decade.”

Sonepar North America is an independent, family-owned company in the B2B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. Headquartered in Charleston, SC, Sonepar North America has over 900 locations across the US, Canada, Mexico and Latin America. Sonepar is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor.

Sonepar North America was No. 12 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List, on account of its $2.9 billion in 2018 industrial product sales.