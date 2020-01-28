SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Last week, the board of directors of 104-year-old Industrial Supply Company approved important promotions for three senior executives.

Industrial Supply CEO Chris Bateman announced the promotions for three members of the senior leadership team, noting the promotions “will strengthen our organization as we plan for the future and act upon our goals.”

Jessica Yurgaitis is now the senior vice president of marketing and product management. Now in her third decade at Industrial Supply, Yurgaitis is the great granddaughter of the company’s founder. Formerly the vice president of marketing and product management, Yurgaitis is responsible for all advertising and promotional campaigns, the company’s supplier portfolios and relationships, and e-commerce and technology.

Also promoted is Ruben Mendez, who is now the company’s senior vice president of sales and customer experience. Since he started working for the company in 1997, Mendez has been involved in operations and all aspects of sales, and has ensured that the company has built lasting and trusted relationships with its customers. Mendez is responsible for the company’s sales, sales operations and customer service.

Finally, former vice president of finance, Michelle Lakin, is now Industrial Supply’s chief financial officer. Lakin has over 30 years of professional financial experience, and has worked for a broad range of companies, from very small, privately owned entities to large, publicly-traded international ones. Lakin, who has been with the company since 2015, oversees all of Industrial Supply’s financial services and management.

Industrial Supply Company has served the construction, manufacturing, mining, government and industrial community since 1916. This Utah based maintenance, repair and operational and production (MROP) distributor has seven locations in the Intermountain West, which serve Wyoming, Nevada, Utah and surrounding areas.



