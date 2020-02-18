Genuine Parts Co. Makes 2 Executive Changes

GPC, the parent company of Motion Industries, has new EVPs of mergers & acquisitions and HR.

Mike Hockett
Feb 18th, 2020
Genuine Parts Company Logo

One day before reporting its 2019 fourth quarter and full-year financial results, Genuine Parts Company announced that its board of directors has approved two corporate officer changes, effective immediately.

GPC said Treg Brown was named executive vice president of mergers and acquisitions and will continue to lead the company's global acquisition strategy. GPC said Brown, a 25-year company veteran, has served as an officer in several key financial roles, including planning and acquisitions and customer financial services, and "has been instrumental in GPC's domestic and global growth."

James Neill was named executive vice president and chief human resources officer and is responsible for leading all aspects of the company's HR organization. "Neil has devoted his entire career to the HR business field and, as an officer of the company since joining GPC in 2006, has provided exemplary leadership in the areas of talent management and employee engagement, corporate compliance, sustainability and safety," GPC said.

"We are pleased to have Treg and Jim in these new roles, as they are both talented leaders and key executives of the company," said Paul Donahue, GPC chairman and CEO. "Treg has been instrumental to GPC's domestic and global growth for many years, and Jim has played a vital role in the evolution of our global human resources initiatives, which are ever-growing. We applaud them for their impressive careers thus far and look forward to their future contributions to the company."   

Genuine Parts Company is the parent company of MRO products distributor and service provider Motion Industries (No. 4 on Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List), automotive parts distributor/retailer NAPA Auto Parts, and office products distributor S.P. Richards Company.

