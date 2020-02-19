Bearings, Components Maker NN INc. Appoints New CEO

Warren Veltman, who was NN's interim president CEO since September, is now cemented in those roles.

Feb 19th, 2020
Building Sign Rendering 1024x438
NN Inc.

CHARLOTTE, NC — NN, Inc., a diversified industrial company, announced Tuesday that its board of directors has appointed Warren Veltman as president and chief executive officer, effective immediately. Veltman has served as NN's interim president and CEO since Sept. 16, 2019.

VeltmanVeltmanRobert Brunner, chairman of the board, said, "Following a comprehensive search of qualified candidates, the board concluded that Warren is best suited to lead NN through its next evolution. Since he was named interim president and CEO, Warren has applied his deep industry knowledge, leadership and operational skills to the role, implementing effective cost-saving initiatives, strengthening our balance sheet and helping lead the company's review of strategic alternatives. The board has confidence in his ability to continue to drive improved financial and operational performance and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Veltman added, "I am honored by the board's decision to appoint me as president and CEO of NN and I am grateful for the board's support as we work together to implement numerous initiatives to streamline costs, de-lever our balance sheet and strengthen our credit profile. I remain focused on pursuing disciplined capital allocation strategies that will set NN up effectively to drive value in the long-term." 

Before serving NN's interim president and CEO, Veltman served as executive vice president of NN's Mobile Solutions group, a position he held when he joined the company in 2014 as part of NN's acquisition of Autocam Corporation, an automotive component manufacturer. Prior to that, Veltman served as chief financial officer and treasurer of Autocam Corporation, and of Autocam Medical, a medical device manufacturer. Earlier in his career he was an audit manager with Deloitte & Touche.

NN Inc. combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, NN has 50 facilities in North America, Europe, South America and China.

More in Staffing Changes
Evergreen
Evergreen Mktg. to Transition CEOs in 2022
Kevin Higginbotham has been with Evergreen since 1995 and served as its CEO since 2006.
Jan 20th, 2020
Fpc Slim Web
EMUGE Appoints National Account Manager
Metalworking industry veteran Scott Lowe now responsible for EMUGE's US and Canada channel partner relations.
Jan 20th, 2020
Builders+first Source+logo+pn Gaa
Builders FirstSource CEO to Retire in 2020
After 20 years with the company, Chad Crow will retire this year after assisting the board of directors in hiring his replacement.
Jan 15th, 2020
Id 3425 Grainger Box Conveyor
Grainger's Online Business Head Leaving Company Feb. 1
David Rawlinson, president of Grainger Online Business since late 2015, will become CEO of Nielsen Global Connect on Feb. 3.
Jan 14th, 2020
Laclede Chain Logo 01a
Laclede Chain Details its Restructuring
Get the details of the St. Louis-based chain and accessories supplier's recent overhaul of its sales leadership team.
Jan 13th, 2020
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Ors Nasco Logoa 5dadba2020596
ORS Nasco, MEDCO Appoint New Leader
Former Plaskolite and Polymershapes chief executive takes over that same role at ORS Nasco and MEDCO, which were recently carved out of Essendant through a private acquisition.
Jan 8th, 2020
Resizeimg
NA Tool Corp. Appoints Mfg. Director
Steve Mayse brings 35+ years of senior management expertise to the role at North American Tool.
Jan 6th, 2020
Curbella
Curbell Plastics Makes 4 Sales Promotions
As business managers, the four will now lead Curbell’s Houston, Tampa, Atlanta and Pittsburgh branches.
Dec 17th, 2019
Kamana
Kaman Appoints VP of Investor Relations
James Coogan will become vice president of investor relations & business development, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 17th, 2019
Its A
I.T.S. Transfers Ownership to President
I.T.S. president Jayme Mancill is now owner of the Anniston, AL-based company, inheriting the company from her father and company founder.
Dec 16th, 2019
Emerson Professional Tools
Emerson Professional Tools Announces Promotions
Dec 13th, 2019
Sonepar Usa Logo
Sonepar USA Appoints new Digital Leadership
Ryan Sasscer has been named director of e-commerce and digitization for the electrical/industrial distributor, effective Jan. 1.
Dec 12th, 2019
Starretta
Starrett Names Metrology VP
David Allen will oversee the strategy, growth and profitability of Starrett Metrology Systems.
Dec 12th, 2019