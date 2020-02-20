Industrial Scientific Appoints New President of Global Sales

Marc Osgoodby, most recently SVP of global sales at Sierra Wireless, will be responsible for leading IS's global go-to-market strategy.

Feb 20th, 2020
PITTSBURGH, PA — Industrial Scientific, the global leader in gas detection and connected safety, announced Thursday that Marc Osgoodby has joined the company as vice president of global sales. Osgoodby will be responsible for leading Industrial Scientific’s global go-to-market strategy and sales teams.

OsgoodbyOsgoodbyOsgoodby most recently was senior vice president of global sales at Sierra Wireless, a company that provides businesses with Internet of Things (IoT) devices, software, and services. Prior to Sierra Wireless, he led sales teams and go-to-market strategies with Honeywell Scanning and Mobility.

“Marc brings with him a wealth of experience in technology and IoT-focused organizations, while also embodying our culture of humility, integrity, and service to others,” said Parker Burke, senior vice president and general manager of Industrial Scientific. “We are thrilled to have Marc join the company.”

Osgoodby holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the College of William & Mary and a Master of Business Administration from Rutgers University.

Industrial Scientific Logo 1542359743921As a global manufacturer of connected sensing technology, Industrial Scientific provides gas detection products, services and software to keep workers safe in hazardous environments. To date, the company supports 3,000 iNet customers and monitors 350,000 devices across 13,000 sites. Established in 1985 and headquartered in Pittsburgh, Industrial Scientific has more than 1,200 global employees across 21 countries. Industrial Scientific is also the parent company to Predictive Solutions Corporation.

