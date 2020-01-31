Caterpillar 4Q Profit Rises Despite Sales Decline

The strong profits, however, were overshadowed by an uncertain take on the year ahead with global growth slowing.

Associated Press
Jan 31st, 2020
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA
In this Nov. 4, 2019, file photo construction equipment made by Caterpillar are readied for export to Asia at the Port of Tacoma in Tacoma, WA
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

Caterpillar put a lid on costs in the fourth quarter, pushing profits higher despite an 8% decline in revenue.

The strong profits, however, were overshadowed by an uncertain take on the year ahead with global growth slowing.

Shares slipped $1.06 to $134.31 in early trading Friday.

Net income rose 5% to $1.1 billion, or $1.97 per share, in the quarter ended in December, the manufacturer said Friday. Adjusted income totaled $2.63 per share, in line with Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by FactSet.

Sales declined to $13.14 billion, reflecting slower activity in North and Latin America along with Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

For 2020, the Deerfield, Illinois, company expects to earn $8.50 to $10 per share, shy of the $10.60 that industry analysts were looking for.

“We expect continued global economic uncertainty to pressure sales to users in 2020 and cause dealers to further reduce inventories,” said CEO and Chairman Jim Umpleby. “We have improved our lead times and remain prepared to respond quickly to any positive or negative changes in customer demand."

Earlier this month the Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said that its manufacturing index dropped to 47.2 in December, from 48.1 in November. That's the lowest level since June 2009, when the U.S. economy was at the tail end of the Great Recession. Any reading below 50 signals contraction — and the index has been below that crucial level since August.

The manufacturing sector was rocked last year by slower global growth and the escalation of trade tensions between the United States and China.

More in Earnings
Acuitya
Acuity Brands Appoints New CEO
The lighting and building products supplier said that Neil Ashe will become its next president and chief executive officer effective Jan. 31.
Jan 10th, 2020
Msc Erer
MSC's Q1 Shows Stubborn Market Slowdown
MSC — No. 8 on ID's 2019 Big 50 List — reported its 2020 Q1 fiscals Wednesday, with the figures showing that the industrial slowdown that plagued distributors and suppliers for much of 2019 is still very much in effect.
Jan 8th, 2020
Hd Supply Trucks
HD Supply Q3 Sales Up 2%
The company's two segments — Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial — had essentially equal sales and performance.
Dec 10th, 2019
Fastenal Ereccx
Fastenal Daily Sales Accelerate in Nov., Reversing Trend
Though still considerably slower than what Fastenal started the year with, November's figures were a reversal a year-long deceleration.
Dec 5th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2019 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the ID's 2019 Big 50 List in a concise, easy-reference format.
Nov 11th, 2019
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Posts Decelerated Q3 Sales, But Still Solid Growth
Sales were down sequentially and slower than Q2, but still up a healthy 6.2 percent year-over-year, along with increased profits.
Nov 8th, 2019
Fastenal Dere
Fastenal Posts 4.3% October Sales Growth; Was 13% in January
While the company's October growth is still positive, it's a long ways from the consistent double-digit growth the company saw throughout 2018.
Nov 6th, 2019
Wajax
Wajax Q3 Industrial Parts Sales Rise 2.4% Year-over-Year
Wajax' Industrial Parts segment had a modest year-over-year increase, but a larger sequential decrease from Q2.
Nov 6th, 2019
Dno Wsafety
DNOW's Q3 Sales Fall 9% Year-Over-Year
DNOW noted that even after integrating two acquisitions during Q2, it reduced its total headcount and branch count during Q3.
Nov 6th, 2019
Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2019 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31
Presented by editors Anna Wells and Mike Hockett, see the first part of ID's 2019 Big 50 List video countdown, covering companies from No. 50 through 31.
Nov 5th, 2019
Mrc Global Er
MRC Global Cut 180 Jobs in Q3 as Midstream Weighed on Sales
The PVF products distributor's Q3 sales were down 12 percent year-over-year and down 4 percent from Q2.
Nov 1st, 2019
Wesco Internationala
WESCO's Q3 Organic Sales Up 3.4%, Notes Industrial Market Uncertainty
Like other large distributors over the past few weeks, WESCO mentioned a challenging industrial environment, despite achieving solid growth in that business segment in Q3.
Oct 31st, 2019
Applied Industrial Technologiesz
Applied Cites Slower Demand as Q1 Organic Sales Fall 5%
CEO Neil Schrimsher said recent cost actions should help in Applied's Q2, while the company is forecasting relatively flat sales for its full-year 2020.
Oct 30th, 2019
Lawson Products
Lawson Products Q3 Sales up 7%, Helped by The Bolt Supply House
Lawson had accelerated Q3 sales growth compared to Q2, as the company said it had considerable growth from its recent acquisition of The Bolt Supply House.
Oct 25th, 2019