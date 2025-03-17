Eaton, Milwaukee Tool, 3M Among Border States’ 'Vendor of the Year' Winners

Electrical and industrial distributor Border States on Monday announced the winners of its “Vendor of the Year” awards for 2024.

The recipients, company officials said, were recognized for their “excellence and the strong partnerships they’ve developed with Border States.”

Eaton was named “Strategic Marketing Partner of the Year” and Milwaukee Tool received “Digital Marketing Partner of the Year.”

Border States also awarded “Supplier of the Year” honors across two categories: “Service Excellence” awards went to 3M (large company), Conduit Pipe Products (medium) and Lutron Electronics (small), while “Sales Excellence” awards went to Encore Wire (large), Panduit (medium) and Arlington Industries (small).