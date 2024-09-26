Evergreen Supply Network Names Members, Suppliers of the Year

The group awarded 10 winners at its recent conference in San Antonio.

Evergreen Supply Network
Sep 26, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 26 At 3 49 23 Pm
Milwaukee Tool

Esn Logo ColorSAN ANTONIO, Texas — The Evergreen Supply Network recognized five distributor members and five manufacturer partners as 2023 Member or Preferred Supplier of the Year.

The awards were presented during the general session of Evergreen’s conference, held in San Antonio on Sept. 10.

Earning distinction as 2023 Distributor Members of the Year were:

  • Colony Hardware Corp. of Orange, Conn. (Tier 1)
  • Darragh Company of Little Rock, Ark. (Tier 2)
  • Pro Tool & Supply of Waltham, Mass. (Tier 3)
  • Whitehead Hardware Co. – Div. of Miller Hardware of Valdosta, Ga. (Tier 4)
  • Phillips Bros. Supply of Amherst, N.Y. (Tier 5)

Earning distinction as 2023 Preferred Suppliers of the Year were:

  • Milwaukee Tool (Tier 1)
  • Werner Co. (Tier 2)
  • Diamond Products (Tier 3)
  • United Abrasives (Tier 4)
  • Ergodyne (Tier 5)

The awards were created to recognize the top distributors and manufacturers based on multiple criteria. Distributors and manufacturers were first divided into tiers based on size. Within each tier, the distributors and manufacturers were then ranked based on a number of criteria including contribution to the group, growth, participation and member and supplier input.

