NorthEast Electrical Announces Winners of Scholarship and Grant Program

More than 140 submissions were received for the program's third year.

NorthEast Electrical
Sep 13, 2024
Screenshot 2024 09 13 At 3 48 46 Pm
NorthEast Electrical

BROCKTON, Mass. — NorthEast Electrical has announced the recipients of its annual scholarship program for graduating high school seniors across the New England region. Now in its third year, the scholarships are sponsored by NorthEast Electrical’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee.

This year, the Electrify Your Future scholarship expanded its essay topics to include themes such as self-identity and behavior, communication and differences, and leadership. Applicants for the Gear Up for Success tool grant were invited to write about the importance of the next generation acquiring trade skills.

“These scholarships and grants demonstrate NorthEast’s commitment to supporting our communities and promoting diversity. As a company with local roots and a global presence, we value the diversity of our associates and the unique contributions each individual makes to our success,” said Frank Marandino, president of NorthEast Electrical. “We truly look forward to this scholarship program- the essays that we receive are eye opening, and this year’s submissions did not disappoint."

In all, 144 submissions were received. The essays covered topics ranging from the recount of group think propelling a team’s success, to the creation of a volunteer program that helped meet the needs of underserved individuals. Students shared stories of growth, empowerment and transformation in themselves and others. Emerging vocational students discussed the need for continued investment in the trades and how that directly impacts the communities we live in. 

“It was an honor to have been given the opportunity to read the essays of some amazing New England high school students,” said Wilson Gomes, DEI board member. “It has been a truly touching and insightful experience to hear their voices and how they make an impact in their communities. I have no doubt these students will accomplish great things in their future."

  • Tool Grant Winners: Clifford Munroe, South Shore Technical High School, MA; Colin Carpenter, Sanford High School, ME; Ethan Moreno, William M. Davies Career and Technical High School, RI; William Steinhour, Richford Junior Senior High School, VT
  • Scholarship Winners: Areanna Lovene, Norwich Free Academy, CT; Saniah Victor, Whitman Hanson Regional High School, MA; Madeleine Albert, Lewiston High School, ME; Laci Lebel, Colebrook Academy, NH; Lily Besaw, Burlington High School, VT
  • Brockton Scholarship Winner: Walter Rodrigues, Brockton High School, MA
