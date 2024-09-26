3M's 'Clash of the Grinders' Returns

ST. PAUL, Minn. — 3M has launched the second season of "3M Clash of the Grinders," a video series featuring a head-to-head metalworking and welding competition that brings together the best and brightest students from welding schools across the United States.

3M's Abrasive System Division held the week-long event featured in the video series in Minneapolis this summer, where 12 contestants competed for a $15,000 grand prize sponsored by 3M.

The first episode is now streaming on YouTube. The series will feature a total of eight episodes, airing weekly through Nov. 12.

Season 2 of 3M Clash of the Grinders dives deeper into the personal stories of our competitors, following their journeys and showcasing their skills. Watch as they tackle challenges that test their mettle and introduce them to the top 3M Cubitron 3 and Scotch-Brite abrasives.

"The skilled trades, including welding, are the backbone of our infrastructure and manufacturing sectors," said Alisa Schilmoeller, 3M's Abrasive Solutions marketing manager and Clash of the Grinders program lead. "Through this competition, 3M aims to spark interest and raise awareness of welding and skilled trades as exciting and rewarding career paths for young viewers."

According to the American Welding Society, the U.S. now faces a shortage of over 400,000 welders. This presents an opportunity for young people to enter a field with high demand, competitive wages, and immense potential for career growth.

This competition was made possible through the generous support and partnerships with 3M Gives, National Coalition of Certification Centers, Weld.com, sponsor Linde, and guest host Nate Bowman, also known as @WeldScientist on social media.