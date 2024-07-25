AD Named 2nd-Best Mid-Sized Company Workplace in Philadelphia Region

The regional workplace award is just the latest for the buying group.

Sofia Fazal, AD
Jul 25, 2024
Mid Sized
AD

WAYNE, Pa. — AD announced Thursday that it has been named the 2nd-best mid-size employer on the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Top Workplace list for 2024, just behind Kreischer Miller.

AD has been recognized on the Top Workplace list in the Delaware Valley for six years in a row, as a National Top Workplace in the U.S., as a Great Place to Work in Canada for two years running, and as a Best Workplace in Canada for the first time this year.

Energage LLC, the organization that administers the anonymous surveys for AD’s U.S. recognitions, has also awarded AD with three accolades for Cultural Excellence:

  • Employee Well-Being: Team members feel their organization prioritizes health and wellness in their workplace culture.
  • Employee Appreciation: Companies that receive these recognitions recognize the positivity and performance boost that comes with genuine employee appreciation.
  • Professional Development: These workplaces emphasize developing employee careers and enabling professional growth.

“We are immensely grateful to the AD team for helping us achieve this incredible recognition,” said Neil Cohen, chief people officer at AD. “More importantly, we appreciate their transparency as their feedback is what allows us to celebrate big wins and identify areas of improvement. We are committed to maintaining this momentum and will continue to create an environment where our associates are fulfilled and inspired at work and at home.”

Through the Energage survey, associates most commonly described AD’s culture as collaborative, rewarding, driven, and motivating.

Additional results from the AD Energage survey are as follows:

  • 97% of associates believe that AD operates by strong values.
  • 96% of associates feel that their jobs are meaningful.
  • 95% of associates feel motivated to give their best.

"These outcomes paint a picture of the impactful culture we have today," said AD Chairman and CEO Bill Weisberg. "At AD, each day brings new challenges and opportunities, but our mission remains clear: to help our independently owned members continue to win in the marketplace, while prioritizing the well-being of our associates. It's inspiring to witness the passion of the AD team as they serve our community and continue to make AD a remarkable place to work every day. This dedication is at the heart of everything we do and fuels our continuous journey towards excellence."

