AD Holds Bearings & Power Transmission North American Meeting

AURORA, Colo. — The 2024 AD Bearings & Power Transmission North American Meeting, held from August 11-14 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort, brought together industry leaders, supplier partners, service providers, and innovators for a highly successful and impactful event.

The meeting featured a series of insightful sessions, strategic discussions, and collaborative opportunities that highlighted the continued growth and dynamism within the Bearings & Power Transmission sector.

The event commenced with a series of governance meetings, where the BPT Divisional Board, Product Committee, and Supplier Advisory Council convened to discuss key industry trends, review year-to-date performance, and set the strategic direction for the remainder of 2024 and beyond. The following days were packed with engaging presentations, business meetings, and networking opportunities, creating a platform for meaningful exchanges between members, suppliers, and service providers.

There were several key highlights of the meeting:

Strategic Updates: AD Divisional leadership delivered comprehensive updates during the Member and Supplier Business Meetings, covering performance metrics, AD programs, and upcoming initiatives. These sessions underscored AD's commitment to fostering growth and driving innovation within the industry.

Networking and Collaboration: The event offered extensive networking opportunities, including the Supplier Breakout Sessions, where suppliers discussed AD eCommerce and AD Marketplace 2.0, as well as new AD reporting capabilities. These sessions were critical in aligning goals and strategies across the AD community.

Recognition of Excellence: The Spirit of Independence Awards Ceremony was a standout event, where top-performing members and suppliers were honored for their outstanding contributions to the AD community.

“The collaboration and shared insights at this year’s meeting were nothing short of inspiring,” said Marisol Fernandez, president of AD’s Electrical and Industrial Business Unit. “Our members and suppliers have demonstrated remarkable resilience and innovation, which is continuing to drive us towards a bright future.”

Darin Davenport, president of AD’s Bearings & Power Transmission Division, added, “This event highlighted the strength of AD partnerships and the collective drive to push the boundaries of what we can achieve together. I am proud to be part of such a dynamic and forward-thinking community.”

In recognition of the strength and vitality of the AD community, the following awards were presented at the Spirit of Independence Awards Ceremony: