MSC Industrial Supply Earns 'Great Place to Work' Certification

MELVILLE, N.Y., and DAVIDSON, N.C. — MSC Industrial Supply Co., a premier distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations supplies to industrial customers throughout North America, announced that it has been certified by Great Place To Work.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current associates say about their experience working at MSC. This year, 77% of associates said MSC is a great place to work, which is 20 points higher than the average U.S. company. Additionally, 91% of associates said that when joining the company, you are made to feel welcome.

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, associate experience, and leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, associate retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall associate experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the vice president of global recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasized that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of associates regarding their company culture.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that MSC stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its associates.”

“We are thrilled to become Great Place To Work-Certified as we consider associate experience a top priority every day,” said Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer Beth Bledsoe. “We owe our continued success to our team of dedicated associates at MSC. We celebrate our strong culture and thank our entire associate base for their contributions to earn this certification.”