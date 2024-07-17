Sonepar Honored for Excellence in Veteran Hiring by Disabled American Veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Sonepar on Tuesday announced that it has been honored by Disabled American Veterans with the 2024 DAV Patriot Employer Special Recognition award for Excellence in Veteran Hiring.

This national-level award recognizes Sonepar’s commitment to providing meaningful opportunities for career growth for military veterans.

“Our nation’s heroes make incredible sacrifices in the line of duty. We aim to honor those sacrifices by ensuring former service members have opportunities for fulfilling careers and continued career growth,” said Rob Taylor, president, Sonepar Americas.

The DAV Patriot Employer Program distinguishes employers who demonstrate by their employment policies, hiring practices and community outreach that they have an unwavering commitment and passion for ensuring all veterans obtain suitable employment to care for themselves and their families. The Special Recognition award examined Sonepar’s efforts in veteran recruiting and hiring, retention, career-building, and community outreach initiatives.

Chris Miles, military and veteran relations manager for Sonepar, said, “Veterans bring a wide range of skillsets to our business and fortify our teams with values like discipline, work ethic, and commitment to a broader mission. We are honored to have been recognized by DAV for our efforts to engage the military community.”

Sonepar has entered over 20 strategic military partnerships as part of their strategy to empower associates who are veterans, reservists, and military spouses, as well as provide opportunities for more veterans to join the organization. Sonepar company representatives have attended 186 veteran recruiting events in the last 24 months, resulting in a significant uptick in military hires. Sonepar’s military employee resource group, MERGE, also provides an internal support network for members and supporters of the military community.