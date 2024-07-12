Kimball Midwest Named One of '60 Best Companies to Sell For'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has earned its eighth straight appearance on an annual list of best companies to sell for.

Kimball Midwest is honored among Selling Power magazine’s "60 Best Companies to Sell For" in 2024, which was released this week and will be published in the July/August issue of Selling Power magazine.

“As companies are dealing with the AI revolution while facing an uncertain economy, recruiting and retaining the top sales talent is critical for success,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies and have created sales organizations that excel in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their salespeople.”

Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas:

Company overview

Compensation and benefits

Hiring, sales training and sales enablement

Commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion

AI incorporation into improving sales processes

Companies were ranked in each of the categories to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year.

Although the 2024 list was not ranked, Kimball Midwest placed as high as 19th in previous years when the list was ranked.