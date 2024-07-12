Kimball Midwest Named One of '60 Best Companies to Sell For'

The company has made the annual list for eighth straight year.

Kimball Midwest
Jul 12, 2024
Kimball Midwest B 608ad63620148
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has earned its eighth straight appearance on an annual list of best companies to sell for. 

Kimball Midwest is honored among Selling Power magazine’s "60 Best Companies to Sell For" in 2024, which was released this week and will be published in the July/August issue of Selling Power magazine. 

“As companies are dealing with the AI revolution while facing an uncertain economy, recruiting and retaining the top sales talent is critical for success,” said Gerhard Gschwandtner, founder and CEO of Selling Power. “The Best Companies to Sell For have mastered the alignment of people, processes and technologies and have created sales organizations that excel in hiring, onboarding, training and compensation of their salespeople.” 

Selling Power’s research team created a thorough application where they gathered data across five key areas: 

  • Company overview
  • Compensation and benefits
  • Hiring, sales training and sales enablement
  • Commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion
  • AI incorporation into improving sales processes  

Companies were ranked in each of the categories to determine the final list. The methodology is the product of years of research, and Selling Power continues to refine the approach each year. 

Although the 2024 list was not ranked, Kimball Midwest placed as high as 19th in previous years when the list was ranked.

First Supply Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award
July 10, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (31)
AD Canada Members, Suppliers Honored During 2024 'Spirit of Independence' Awards
June 27, 2024
Smc Press Release Image
H.H. Barnum Receives SMC Distributor of the Year Award
June 14, 2024
