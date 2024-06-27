AD Canada Members, Suppliers Honored During 2024 'Spirit of Independence' Awards

The winning organizations displayed exceptional efforts throughout the year.

Haly Baran, AD
Jun 27, 2024
AD

During the 2024 AD Canada Annual Meeting, held June 3-6, participants paid homage to the independent spirit by awarding several recognitions to high-achieving distributors and vendors within AD’s Industrial & Safety – Canada and Building Supplies –Canada divisions.

The winning organizations have displayed exceptional efforts throughout the past year, which have positively contributed to the group’s market share growth.

AD members SPI Health and Safety and Senso Group were each bestowed the recognition of the 2024 AD Giving Back Award, as these organizations engaged in a series of inspiring charitable and humanitarian endeavors throughout 2023 — and made the success and health of their community a prominent priority within their businesses.

AD Industrial & Safety – Canada suppliers 3M and Ansell and Building Supplies – Canada suppliers Bailey Metal Products and Resisto/Soprema took home the prestigious honors of the 2024 AD Suppliers of the Year as a result of their phenomenal efforts in supporting AD’s member base. These suppliers exhibited strong commitment by actively participating in all AD divisional meetings, participating in the AD Supplier Webinar Series, extending exclusive promotions to AD members, and conducting in-house training sessions. Furthermore, each of these organizations showcased remarkable year-over-year growth.

Just Direct Promotions received the 2024 AD Canada Service Provider of the Year Award for constantly surpassing the expectations of AD Canada's membership. This accolade is a testament to the organization’s dedication to meeting the unique needs of members and ensuring utmost satisfaction through the delivery of exceptional service in every aspect of the term.

AD was proud to present Great Lakes Safety Products with the 2024 AD Canada Warehouse Supporter of the Year, Member award in response to the company’s notable backing of AD Canada’s Mississauga, Ontario-based distribution center. Through its elevated levels of engagement, breadth of product lines purchased, and important contributions to volume growth, this member has stood out as a strong champion of this AD initiative.

DuPont was crowned as the 2024 AD Canada Warehouse Supporter of the Year, Supplier. This vendor demonstrated standout dedication to AD Canada’s distribution centre operations — supporting its members while working collaboratively with AD to drive its Warehouse program forward.

The highly coveted 2024 Member of the Year Award was given to Weber Supply and InSync Supply from the Industrial & Safety – Canada division, and Hewson Brothers Building Supply and Peridot Supply from the Building Supplies – Canada division. These recognitions come as each of these organizations have exhibited steadfast commitments to the AD community, including through AD meeting participation, supplier webinar attendance and engagement, board and committee participation, and remittance volume growth.

A new award for 2024, Levac Supply was bestowed the 2024 AD All-In Member of the Year in response to the company’s exceptional endeavors as it pertains to engaging with AD suppliers and contributing positively to the success of our group at large. Levac Supply’s important contributions were cited as making a meaningful impact within AD Canada and prevailing in continuing to nurture and expand their partnerships within the group, embodying AD’s motto, "Together, we win."

