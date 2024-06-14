H.H. Barnum Receives 2024 SMC Distributor of the Year Award

The company also received the accolade the last time it was awarded in 2017.

H.H. Barnum
Jun 14, 2024
Smc Press Release Image
Barnum

BRIGHTON, Mich. — H.H. Barnum has been presented with the 2024 SMC Distributor of the Year award for the second time, having also received the accolade the last time it was awarded in 2017. 

H.H. Barnum, a Brighton-based distributor of controls for factory automation, was honored with the 2024 SMC Distributor of the Year award at the SMC National Distributor Meeting held in Noblesville, Indiana. Barnum was presented with this award in recognition of their impressive SMC inventory, production of custom SMC assemblies, as well as their industry leading customer service and tech support. 

Barnum is a leading distributor of SMC products, boasting the largest inventory of any SMC distributor in North America with over 6,000 SMC components. Barnum also assembles and customizes an average of 100 orders per week to fit the individual needs of their customers before they are shipped out. Their tech support and customer service teams work with each individual customer to determine the best assembly for their needs. 

SMC is the world’s largest manufacturer of pneumatic automation products. They have a global reach that spans over 83 countries, and their extensive network allows them to continually produce high quality and innovative products. 

“SMC is an amazing company to work with,” said Barnum CEO Ed Koza. “Their commitment to excellence and quality makes them a great partner whose products we are proud to distribute. Winning this award is an honor and we are excited to continue building our fantastic relationship with SMC.”

