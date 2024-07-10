First Supply Wins 'Top Workplaces' Award

The awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey.

First Supply LLC
Jul 10, 2024
Screenshot 2024 07 10 At 2 15 00 Pm

LA CROSSE, Wis. – First Supply announced Wednesday that it is a 2024 Top Workplaces for Distribution winner.

Energage, a purpose-driven organization that builds and brands employers of choice, determines the awards. The Top Workplaces program has a 17-year history of surveying and celebrating people-first organizations nationally and across 60 regional markets. 

Top Workplaces Industry awards celebrate organizations that have built people-first workplace cultures within their sector. These awards are based on feedback from a research-backed employee engagement survey, marking the winners as employers of choice for those seeking employment in the industry. 

"In today’s dynamic landscape, recruiting top talent is a unique challenge,” said Katie Poehling Seymour, president and CEO of First Supply. “We recognize the shifting demands of the workforce and are adapting to attract the best individuals. For over 125 years, we’ve built our reputation as a family-owned business that prioritizes people. As we expand into new markets and refine our operations, we understand the crucial role of fresh perspectives and innovative thinking. Now more than ever, we are committed to fostering a culture of creativity and collaboration, where every voice is valued." 

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Tammy Spialek, First Supply director of human resources. “We believe that engagement is key to our success, and we are committed to continuing to create a positive and dynamic environment for our employees. Over the past year, First Supply has implemented several initiatives aimed at boosting engagement, including cross-functional communication sessions, building upgrades, as well as training and development programs. These efforts have not only enhanced satisfaction and productivity but have also strengthened the organization’s culture of empowerment and collaboration.”

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.” 

