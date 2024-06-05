BlackHawk Honors Employees for Four-Decade Milestones

All three joined the company following acquisitions.

BlackHawk Industrial
Jun 5, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a

TULSA, Okla. – BlackHawk Industrial, a market-leading distributor of metalworking and other mission-critical industrial products, is proud to recognize the outstanding dedication and contributions of employees who are celebrating significant milestones in their careers.

In an era where job loyalty has become increasingly uncommon, three BlackHawk Industrial employees epitomize extraordinary devotion to their careers. With tenures spanning from 37 to 43 years, these individuals stand out not only within the company but also in the broader industrial sector, showcasing an unwavering commitment that is truly exceptional.

  • Scott Colby, an account manager, celebrates an impressive 43 years with the company this month;
  • Tim Roberts, a skilled CNC cutter grinder, marks his 40th year;
  • Gary Facchini, also a CNC cutter grinder, completes 37 years of dedicated service.

Each of these employees joined BlackHawk Industrial through various acquisitions over the years. Despite the transitions and changes in the company, all three have remained committed to their work and teammates, embodying the true spirit of dedication and perseverance that defines BlackHawk Industrial's success.

"These milestones highlight Scott, Tim and Gary’s extraordinary dedication and commitment," said John Mark, CEO of BlackHawk Industrial. "In a time when frequent job changes are the norm, their unwavering loyalty and exceptional work ethic set them apart. Their careers are an inspiration to us all, showcasing our core behaviors of competing hard, being the best, living and breathing teamwork, and acting with integrity. Their contributions have been invaluable to our company's success, and we are proud to have them as integral members of the BlackHawk team."

Throughout their careers, Colby, Roberts and Facchini have seen their roles evolve. Despite the rapid pace of technological advancements, they continue to find satisfaction in their work, whether it’s selling cutting tools or crafting custom tools for mission critical applications such as automotive, aerospace, or medical equipment.

