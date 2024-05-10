Sandvik Coromant Named 2024 'Distinguished Industry Partner'

The company has demonstrated an "exceptional commitment" to experimental learning.

Sandvik Coromant
May 10, 2024
Sandvik Coromant Nait Celebrates Image1
Sandvik Coromant

SANDVIKEN, Sweden — Sandvik Coromant, a leading global supplier of cutting tools, tooling solutions and expertise to the metalworking industry, has been named the 2024 Distinguished Industry Partner by the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology.

The annual Distinguished Industry Partner Award recognizes an organization that has demonstrated a strong, long-standing relationship with NAIT and has made significant contributions to supporting the institute’s vision for education and innovation.

“We are truly honored to be recognized by such an esteemed institution as NAIT,” said Magalie Jackson, general manager, Sandvik Coromant Canada. “Our partnership with NAIT over the course of almost 20 years has been instrumental in allowing us to support and develop manufacturing education and help cultivate highly skilled talent critical to the future success of the industry.”

Sandvik Coromant has collaborated closely with NAIT over the years through initiatives such as:

  • Establishing the Sandvik Coromant Center of Excellence in Manufacturing Technology, providing students access to leading-edge machining technology.
  • Pledging upward of $3 million since 2007 to enhance manufacturing education in the form of support of in-kind equipment (tooling), support in the machinist center, student awards and digital machining applications.
  • Having Sandvik Coromant engineers consult regularly with NAIT on optimizing machining curriculum and learning outcomes.
  • Hosting skill-building events at NAIT featuring experts from Sandvik Coromant.

“Sandvik Coromant has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to NAIT’s mandate of providing experiential learning opportunities for our students,” said Melanie Rogers, vice president, external relations, NAIT. “Thanks to partners like Sandvik Coromant, our graduates are well-equipped with the practical skills and knowledge needed to excel in manufacturing fields.”

The Distinguished Industry Partner award was formally presented to Sandvik Coromant at the NAIT Celebrates event on May 8.

