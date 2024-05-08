PTDA Foundation Launches Student, Employee Scholarships

CHICAGO — The demand for skilled professionals in the power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) industry has never been more urgent. Committed to helping PT/MC employers nurture current and upcoming talent, the PTDA Foundation has launched two new scholarships to empower individuals who are passionate about pursuing PT/MC careers.

“By providing financial support by way of scholarships, we want to build the robust pipeline of talent needed to foster employee growth and ensure the industry has the expertise it needs to thrive,” said 2024 PTDA Foundation President Matt Pavlinsky of Applied Industrial Technologies. “We believe targeting individuals with a demonstrated interest or commitment to pursuing work in PT/MC-related fields will help ease some of the burden of employers struggling to find qualified candidates.”

The new student scholarship provides financial support to those who are considering or currently pursuing an education in PT/MC related fields. Applicants must be currently enrolled or recently accepted as a student at a trade school, technical school, community college or four-year university in fields relevant to the PT/MC industry. Up to five $3,000 scholarships will be awarded.

The employee scholarship provides financial support to individuals currently employed full-time at a PT/MC distributor or manufacturer in North America. Applicants must also be currently enrolled or recently accepted as a student at any level at a trade school, technical school, community college or university, and must be studying PT/MC related fields in engineering, technology or business. Up to five $2,500 scholarships will be awarded.

Applications for both scholarships can be found online at ptworkforce.org/scholarships The application deadline is July 1. Awardees will be selected in August.