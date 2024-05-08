PTDA Foundation Launches Student, Employee Scholarships

The new initiative aims to build the industry's talent pipeline.

PTDA Foundation
May 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 05 08 At 4 04 18 Pm

CHICAGO — The demand for skilled professionals in the power transmission and motion control (PT/MC) industry has never been more urgent. Committed to helping PT/MC employers nurture current and upcoming talent, the PTDA Foundation has launched two new scholarships to empower individuals who are passionate about pursuing PT/MC careers.

“By providing financial support by way of scholarships, we want to build the robust pipeline of talent needed to foster employee growth and ensure the industry has the expertise it needs to thrive,” said 2024 PTDA Foundation President Matt Pavlinsky of Applied Industrial Technologies. “We believe targeting individuals with a demonstrated interest or commitment to pursuing work in PT/MC-related fields will help ease some of the burden of employers struggling to find qualified candidates.”

The new student scholarship provides financial support to those who are considering or currently pursuing an education in PT/MC related fields. Applicants must be currently enrolled or recently accepted as a student at a trade school, technical school, community college or four-year university in fields relevant to the PT/MC industry. Up to five $3,000 scholarships will be awarded. 

The employee scholarship provides financial support to individuals currently employed full-time at a PT/MC distributor or manufacturer in North America. Applicants must also be currently enrolled or recently accepted as a student at any level at a trade school, technical school, community college or university, and must be studying PT/MC related fields in engineering, technology or business. Up to five $2,500 scholarships will be awarded. 

Applications for both scholarships can be found online at ptworkforce.org/scholarships The application deadline is July 1. Awardees will be selected in August.

Latest in Associations
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
April 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
April 29, 2024
Chris Mullin
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
April 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda 651ae3a33d2ea
PTDA Adds Service First Processing
April 19, 2024
Related Stories
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Associations
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
Hollywood, Fla.
Associations
PTDA Hosts Industry Immersion Conference
Chris Mullin
Associations
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
More in Associations
Welcome Card Template G (920 X 537 Px) (2)
Associations
Singer Industrial Joins AD's Bearings and Power Transmission Division
Singer's journey began 25 years ago with the acquisition of AD member Hampton Rubber.
April 30, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 29 At 1 31 37 Pm
Associations
Marshall Wolf Automation Certified by Women’s Business Enterprise National Council
The company said the WBENC is the "gold standard" for women-owned business certification in the U.S.
April 29, 2024
Chris Mullin
Associations
NBA Legend to Keynote DPA Conference
The conference will be held early next month in Indianapolis.
April 23, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 06 22 At 1 19 49 Pm 649490d7ddef3 Ptda 651ae3a33d2ea
Associations
PTDA Adds Service First Processing
The company provides credit card and electronic payment processing — particularly for trade associations and buying groups.
April 19, 2024
Jennifer Murphy and Tom Gale.
Associations
Murphy, Gale Honored by ISA
The Industrial Supply Association awarded distinctions at this week's annual conference.
April 17, 2024
Ad Ei Snm Photo (920 X 537 Px)
Associations
AD Electrical & Industrial U.S., Canadian Units Hold Historic Meeting
The event united members across the electrical, industrial, safety, bearings and power transmission divisions.
April 9, 2024
Blog Post Thumbnail Images (21)
Associations
AD PHCP Spring Meeting Visits Capitol Hill
Attendees met elected officials in partnership with the American Supply Association.
April 5, 2024
Charlotte, N.C.
Associations
Practice Makes Perfect
Why ISA tweaks its program to leverage the best content and networking opportunities for its biggest annual event.
April 4, 2024
Ad Mexico Snm Social Post (920 X 537 Px) (1)
Associations
AD Mexico Celebrates a Decade of Success
The meeting featured 120 AD Mexico electrical and industrial & safety members and suppliers.
April 3, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 29 At 1 30 32 Pm
Associations
PTDA to Host 2024 Canadian Conference
The conference is scheduled for early June in Niagara Falls.
March 29, 2024
Net Plus Io First Q 2024 Cover
Associations
NetPlus Members Plan for Continued Growth in 2024
Nearly half reported "significant" sales growth last year.
March 22, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 11 15 At 2 38 45 Pm 65552c27547d0
Associations
STAFDA Sees 'Outstanding Response' to Inaugural Excellence in Distribution Program
The trade group plans to hold the event in Nashville again next year.
March 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 3 58 19 Pm 640ba810573c8
Associations
PMA Elects Ulbrich COO as Chairman
The sales VP of Batesville Tool & Die will serve as vice chairman and treasurer.
March 15, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 11 54 43 Am
Associations
PTDA Foundation Raises Nearly $147K in Fundraising Campaign
Officials said the initiative is off to a strong start in 2024.
March 8, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 22 At 2 53 19 Pm
Associations
PTDA Welcomes Three New Members
Pacific International Bearing joined the group as a distributor member.
February 22, 2024