White Cap Named a 'Great Place to Work'

The distributor has received the certification for the second consecutive year.

White Cap Supply Holdings LLC
May 16, 2024
Screenshot 2024 05 16 At 1 37 28 Pm
White Cap

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has been certified for the second year in a row by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

This certification is granted based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey using the Trust index to measure credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie and fairness in the organization.

To be certified, Great Place to Work requires seven out of 10 employees to report a positive experience with the organization. White Cap is proud to have received an 85% positive experience rating, a 4 percentage point increase from 2023 and 27% higher than the average U.S. company. More information can be found on White Cap's Great Place to Work company profile.

"At White Cap, our talented people are at the heart of our success, and we are committed to providing them with opportunities to grow through teamwork, hands-on experience, and career development," said CEO Alan Sollenberger. "White Cap cannot grow without our knowledgeable and hard-working associates, and I am inspired every day by our team's passion for building this incredible culture that we are so proud of."

The Great Place to Work survey gathers feedback on several key factors to determine the certification. This year, 92% of associates stated they can take time off from work when necessary, 89% were made to feel welcome when joining our organization, 88% feel a sense of pride when looking at what we accomplished together, and 87% feel treated as a full team member regardless of position and that they can make a difference at White Cap.

"We are committed to investing in our people and building an inclusive culture where, together, everyone feels welcome, all voices are heard, and differences are celebrated," said Betsy Malkin, CHRO. "By using feedback provided directly by our associates through surveys like this, we can continue to build new programs and resources that support our people. I am thrilled to see our results reflect the investments we've made and will continue to make."

Latest in Workforce Development
Distribution Business Management
Sponsored
Distribution Business Management
May 1, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
May 3, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
April 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
April 29, 2024
Related Stories
Ad Workplace Recognition Press Release Image
Workforce Development
AD Recognized with Awards Noting Excellent Workplace Culture
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Workforce Development
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
Workforce Development
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsor Content
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
More in Workforce Development
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Sponsored
Intuitive and Flexible Distribution ERP
Acumatica looks to offer new solutions.
May 1, 2024
Andy Jassy, Amazon president and CEO, attends the premiere of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' at The Culver Studios on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, in Culver City, Calif. An administrative law judge ruled Wednesday, May 1, 2024, that Jassy violated labor law by making certain anti-union comments during media interviews two years ago.
Workforce Development
NLRB: Amazon CEO's Union Comments Violated Law
Comments that workers “would be better off” without a union ran afoul of federal labor law.
May 3, 2024
Ron Waddell, founder and executive director of Legendary Legacies, right, talks with Gary Goyette, Worcester, Mass., April 19, 2024.
Workforce Development
How to Design a Volunteering Program in Your Workplace
Recent research suggests organized volunteering is one of the most effective programs for improving workers' well-being.
April 30, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission Building, Washington, June 2022..
Workforce Development
With Approval of Final Rule, FTC Puts Final Nail in the Non-Compete Coffin
Pending legal challenges nothwithstanding.
April 29, 2024
Hollywood, Fla.
Associations
PTDA Hosts Industry Immersion Conference
The intensive, one-day program was developed and led by power transmission and motion control professionals.
April 25, 2024
I Stock 1264709557
Workforce Development
How Changes to 'Noncompete' Agreements, Overtime Pay Could Affect Workers
Companies of all sizes will have to reclassify workers who will now qualify for overtime pay.
April 25, 2024
A hiring sign is displayed in Riverwoods, Ill., Tuesday, April 16, 2024.
Workforce Development
Rule Grants Overtime for Millions More Salaried Workers
Employers will be required pay overtime to salaried workers who make less than $43,888 a year.
April 24, 2024
The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington, Jan. 28, 2015.
Workforce Development
Federal Rule Bars Most 'Noncompete' Agreements
The FTC says roughly one in five workers are now subject to such restrictions.
April 24, 2024
A feed truck is loaded at the Flood Brothers Farm, Clinton, Maine, April 1, 2024.
Workforce Development
How Immigrant Workers Helped Stave Off a Recession
An influx of foreign-born adults vastly raised the supply of available labor.
April 12, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 04 05 At 11 59 29 Am
Workforce Development
ISA Emerging Leaders Program Opens Second Session
The first cohort is already at full capacity.
April 5, 2024
I Stock 1494741620
Workforce Development
Hose Manufacturer Again Accused of Worker Safety Violations
Federal officials have investigated the company eight times in the past 11 years.
March 27, 2024
A McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh, June 25, 2019.
Workforce Development
Federal Judge Blocks Rule that Would Make it Easier to Unionize
The measure was set to take effect Monday.
March 11, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 03 08 At 1 47 08 Pm
Workforce Development
Vallen Launches 'Women in PPE' Campaign
The company debuted its catalog of PPE and safety products geared for women.
March 8, 2024
I Stock 1396955856
Workforce Development
Graybar Supports Skilled Trades, Workforce Development
The Graybar Construction Trades Scholarship is now in its fifth year.
February 19, 2024
United Auto Workers members walk the picket line during a strike at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, Sterling Heights, Mich., Oct. 23, 2023.
Workforce Development
Number of Workers Hitting the Picket Line Doubled Last Year
And about half of them remained on strike for more than a month.
February 16, 2024