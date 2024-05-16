White Cap Named a 'Great Place to Work'

ATLANTA — White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has been certified for the second year in a row by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience.

This certification is granted based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey using the Trust index to measure credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie and fairness in the organization.

To be certified, Great Place to Work requires seven out of 10 employees to report a positive experience with the organization. White Cap is proud to have received an 85% positive experience rating, a 4 percentage point increase from 2023 and 27% higher than the average U.S. company. More information can be found on White Cap's Great Place to Work company profile.

"At White Cap, our talented people are at the heart of our success, and we are committed to providing them with opportunities to grow through teamwork, hands-on experience, and career development," said CEO Alan Sollenberger. "White Cap cannot grow without our knowledgeable and hard-working associates, and I am inspired every day by our team's passion for building this incredible culture that we are so proud of."

The Great Place to Work survey gathers feedback on several key factors to determine the certification. This year, 92% of associates stated they can take time off from work when necessary, 89% were made to feel welcome when joining our organization, 88% feel a sense of pride when looking at what we accomplished together, and 87% feel treated as a full team member regardless of position and that they can make a difference at White Cap.

"We are committed to investing in our people and building an inclusive culture where, together, everyone feels welcome, all voices are heard, and differences are celebrated," said Betsy Malkin, CHRO. "By using feedback provided directly by our associates through surveys like this, we can continue to build new programs and resources that support our people. I am thrilled to see our results reflect the investments we've made and will continue to make."