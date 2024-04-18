Border States Announces Vendor of the Year Awards

FARGO, N.D. — Border States is proud to announce its Vendor of the Year Awards. These awards recognize excellence in manufacturer partners from across the three core markets Border States serves and include small, medium and large manufacturers.

Strategic Marketing Partner of the Year | Hubbell

Hubbell has a strategic, goal-oriented and forward-thinking approach to marketing and is willing to try new and innovative marketing processes and tactics. As Border States evolves its MarTech stack, Hubbell is right there to test out new ways of reaching customers and quick to provide needed content, assets and real-time feedback. Their team is creative, transparent, engaged and always willing to collaborate.

Digital Marketing Partner of the Year | Schneider Electric

Recognized for their excellence in partnering with Border States in digital marketing, Schneider Electric has demonstrated a commitment to cutting-edge sales campaigns while delivering highly enriched content that improves digital customer experience.

Supplier of the Year – Service Excellence

Small Vendor | Ericson Manufacturing

Ericson Manufacturing demonstrates their commitment to service excellence through utilizing technology-drive logistics, inventory performance and communications that have helped drive growth well above industry standards.

Medium Vendor | Geotek

Geotek has displayed a commitment to service excellence through their partnership with Border States in storm response and their 100% on-time delivery metrics, regardless of supply chain challenges.

Large Vendor | 3M

3M’s dedication to operational and service excellence includes providing innovative, state-of-the-art business practices, technology-driven logistics, service, inventory performance and communications. Their collaboration with Border States displays a true spirit of partnership.

Supplier of the Year – Sales Excellence