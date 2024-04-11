NetPlus Alliance Among 'Best Places to Work'

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — NetPlus Alliance, an industrial and contractor supplies buying group, was recently awarded second place in the micro-category for the "Best Places to Work Awards" from Buffalo Business First, a business news organization based in Buffalo, New York.

This recognition reflects a company’s dedication to cultivating a positive and flourishing work environment for its team members.

The Best Places to Work & HR Impact Award 2024 is an annual celebration that honors the people and companies in the Buffalo area. Companies are evaluated through employee surveys that measure nine key engagement categories: team dynamics, trust in leadership, communication and resources, manager effectiveness, individual needs, engagement outcomes, career growth and development, future outlook, and diversity and inclusion.

In a survey response, one of NetPlus’s employees wrote: “We practice our core values every day; it is the focus of how we work. Our senior management team provides not only a place with an outstanding work environment but is also genuinely concerned about each of us as people first. Our workspace is top-notch, we have all the tools we need to succeed, and we enjoy and respect each other's company.”

NetPlus Alliance describes their company culture as innovative, focused, supportive, connected, and motivated.

“My greatest and most important responsibility is taking care of the NetPlus Alliance team,” said NetPlus President Jennifer Murphy. “Yes, we have good snacks, virtual happy hours, and a nice office, but my role as their leader is to create an environment where they have the resources they need to develop and give them the autonomy to get creative, solve problems, and grow our customers. I am grateful for their nomination and honored to be recognized as the Buffalo Business First second-place winner in the micro-category for Best Places to Work.”

Eighty Buffalo-based companies were honored as finalists at the annual event, held on March 28 at Buffalo Riverworks.