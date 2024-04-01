Kimball Midwest Named 2024 Top Workplace

The company was recognized for the 12th consecutive year.

Apr 1, 2024
Kimball Midwest headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.
Kimball Midwest headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.
Kimball Midwest

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has been named one of Central Ohio’s Top Workplaces for 2024. 

It is the 12th consecutive recognition for Kimball Midwest from Columbus CEO magazine. 

Central Ohio employers were recognized based on associate survey results administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The confidential survey measured the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute, to name a few. 

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.” 

Here are a few of the comments shared by Kimball Midwest associates in the anonymous survey: 

  • “My coworkers are awesome individuals. My ideas and needs are heard. The company mission to provide value to our customers through quality and service aligns with my values.” - “I work with wonderful people, and I enjoy what I do. I feel like I am part of something meaningful and good.”
  • “I enjoy the work I am doing and the company’s supportive culture. I feel like the company invests in me and wants me to succeed on a personal level. I am challenged in my position and feel like the work I am doing is impactful. I truly love working here.” 

“Kimball Midwest’s 12th consecutive recognition as one of Central Ohio’s Top Workplaces underscores the exceptional dedication and effectiveness of our team,” said Chris Luthy, Kimball Midwest’s director of human resources. “Their unwavering commitment to our company’s values and mission ensures that we continue to thrive and deliver unparalleled service to our customers nationwide.”

Latest in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
February 13, 2024
Kimball Midwest headquarters, Columbus, Ohio.
Kimball Midwest Named 2024 Top Workplace
April 1, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127 654e6ffb4d3bf
Magid Again Named 'Top USA Workplace'
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 649de8db6e632 65fb30f1b9bde
Graybar Receives 'Top Workplaces' Award
March 21, 2024
Related Stories
I Stock 493837402
Awards
Grainger, Airgas, Fastenal Among ‘Most Trustworthy’ Companies
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127 654e6ffb4d3bf
Awards
Magid Again Named 'Top USA Workplace'
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 649de8db6e632 65fb30f1b9bde
Awards
Graybar Receives 'Top Workplaces' Award
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsor Content
Security Breach Podcast
More in Awards
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
February 13, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127 654e6ffb4d3bf
Awards
Magid Again Named 'Top USA Workplace'
The PPE manufacturer and distributor was recognized in the 500-999 employee category.
March 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 03 10 At 4 04 24 Pm 640ba977aecd1 649de8db6e632 65fb30f1b9bde
Awards
Graybar Receives 'Top Workplaces' Award
The company has been named to the list for the fourth consecutive year.
March 21, 2024
Pxl 20230914 175850188
Awards
CRC Industries Receives EcoVadis Silver Medal
The designation puts CRC in the top 25% of companies rated by EcoVadis.
March 20, 2024
I Stock 1900496524
Awards
Fastenal Receives 'Silver Medal' for Sustainability Efforts
The distributor ranked among the top 25% of all rated companies.
March 7, 2024
Kimball Midwest At 2024 Apex
Awards
Kimball Midwest Recognized for Training, Development Programs
The distributor was among the recipients of the 2024 Training APEX Awards.
February 29, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d
Awards
Sellars Recognized with 'Top Impact' Award
Sellars was selected from more than 500 applications from 15-plus countries.
February 23, 2024
I Stock 506441904
Awards
STAFDA Announces Educational Opportunities from Texas A&M
One distributor could receive thousands toward a Master of Industrial Distribution degree.
February 21, 2024
Airgas facility in Orlando, Fla., Jan. 2022.
Awards
Airgas Named to 'Greatest Workplaces' Lists
The company was recognized in the overall list, as well as for its diversity efforts.
February 16, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 02 14 At 3 54 02 Pm
Awards
ADI Names its Supplier of the Year
The company also recognized suppliers for operations, marketing and sales support.
February 14, 2024
Blackhawk 651b311108cb8 654022279b90a
Awards
BlackHawk Announces Inaugural 'Supplier Performance Awards'
The distributor recognized MCR Safety and Master Fluid Solutions.
January 31, 2024
Screen Shot 2023 05 22 At 3 18 35 Pm 646bce313144d 64c12c972fb11 6543e943b9615
Awards
Sellars CEO Recognized with 'Titan 100' Award
The awards highlight Wisconsin's top CEOs and C-level executives.
January 22, 2024
Service And Achievement Awards 2024 3
Awards
Wright Announces Service and Achievement Award Winners
Three employees marked their 40th years with the tool manufacturer.
January 19, 2024
Screen Shot 2024 01 18 At 2 36 54 Pm
Awards
Stellar Names 3M its 2023 'Supplier of the Year'
Kevin Diamond, 3M's regional distribution leader, was also named as the first individual Stellar "Supplier MVP."
January 18, 2024
Acme Tools location in Williston, N.D.
Awards
Acme Tools Named 'Best Online Shop' for 2024
The company was recognized for the second consecutive year.
January 12, 2024