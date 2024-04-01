Kimball Midwest Named 2024 Top Workplace

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has been named one of Central Ohio’s Top Workplaces for 2024.

It is the 12th consecutive recognition for Kimball Midwest from Columbus CEO magazine.

Central Ohio employers were recognized based on associate survey results administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage. The confidential survey measured the employee experience and its component themes, including employees feeling respected and supported, enabled to grow and empowered to execute, to name a few.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” Energage CEO Eric Rubino said. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they’re allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

Here are a few of the comments shared by Kimball Midwest associates in the anonymous survey:

“My coworkers are awesome individuals. My ideas and needs are heard. The company mission to provide value to our customers through quality and service aligns with my values.” - “I work with wonderful people, and I enjoy what I do. I feel like I am part of something meaningful and good.”

“I enjoy the work I am doing and the company’s supportive culture. I feel like the company invests in me and wants me to succeed on a personal level. I am challenged in my position and feel like the work I am doing is impactful. I truly love working here.”

“Kimball Midwest’s 12th consecutive recognition as one of Central Ohio’s Top Workplaces underscores the exceptional dedication and effectiveness of our team,” said Chris Luthy, Kimball Midwest’s director of human resources. “Their unwavering commitment to our company’s values and mission ensures that we continue to thrive and deliver unparalleled service to our customers nationwide.”