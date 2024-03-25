Magid Named 'Top USA Workplace' for the 3rd Consecutive Year

The PPE manufacturer and distributor was recognized in the 500-999 employee category.

Magid Glove & Safety
Mar 25, 2024
Screen Shot 2022 11 08 At 1 19 42 Pm 636aabe9d0127 654e6ffb4d3bf

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – Industry-leading PPE manufacturer and distributor Magid Glove & Safety has been named a Top USA Workplace for the third consecutive year in the 500-999 employee company size category.

This award celebrates companies that prioritize a people-centered culture to create an exceptional place to work.

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, Magid earned this award based solely on team member feedback from a third-party employee engagement survey.

“We are honored to receive the Top USA Workplace recognition for the third time in a row," said Jen Almodovar, Magid’s executive vice president of people. “It shows that our commitment to create an environment where people can be themselves, have fun, and do their best work truly resonates with our team.”

In November 2023, Magid was also named to the local Chicago Tribune Top Workplaces list for the third consecutive year. Headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois, Magid employs more than 1,000 people worldwide. The company offers walking tracks, game courts, a subsidized café, and a flexible work-life balance with a hybrid schedule of three days a week in the office and two days of “work from anywhere.”

